Taylor Swift Releases ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’ In A Teaser For ‘Wilderness’ On Prime Video:

Taylor Swift shared the first bit of her re-recorded version of “Look What You Made Me Do” from “Reputation” within the teaser for Prime Video U.K.’s “Wilderness.”

The thriller series starts around the world on September 15, with Jenna Coleman, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ashley Benson, as well as Eric Balfour in the main roles.

The “Look What You Made Me Do” video shows how Liv changes after she finds out that her husband, Will, is having an affair.

Taylor Swift’s fans were excited to hear on Wednesday that they were given a sneak peek of her re-recorded version of the hit song “Look What You Made Me Do.”

The Streamer Shared The News:

Within the latest trailer for Amazon Prime Video’s new horror series Wilderness, you can hear a bit of the electroclash song for the first time.

The official story summary for the show says, “After Liv finds out about Will’s betrayal, she becomes the actor who stars in his bad dreams, and her sadness is quickly replaced by anger.

“Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” Will Be The Opening Title Song For The Amazon Prime Video Series:

The couple goes upon an American road trip that Liv has dreamed about since she was a child. They start at the Grand Canyon and end with a wild weekend in Las Vegas.

Will sees it as an opportunity to make things right, but Liv sees something very different in a place where accidents strike all the time. The best place to get back at someone “Look what he got her to do!”

“Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” will be the opening title song for the highly anticipated Amazon Prime Video series. A press statement from the company says that this is what the future drama will be about.

Swift’s Songs Were Used In Many Episodes Of The Teen Drama Series The Summer I Turned Pretty, Which Was On Streamer:

Swift is no new to Prime Video syncs. Many of her songs were used in the teen drama series The Summer I Turned Pretty, which was available on Prime Video.

Swift gave a sneak peek of Back to December from her re-recorded version of Speak Now, which came out on July 7, in the show’s trailer back in June. “1989,” which comes out on Oct. 27, will be Swift’s next re-recorded album.

Marnie Dickens made “Wilderness” based on a book by B.E. Jones. So, Yong Kim was in charge of directing the show, and Elizabeth Kilgarriff was in charge of running it.

Fans can hear the new version of “Look What You Made Me Do” for the first time now, before the show premieres on September 15.

Swift’s New Version Of “Delicate” Was On The Summer I Turned Pretty Album:

This isn’t the first time one of Swift’s re-recordings has been used in this way. In fact, it’s not even the initial occasion that a song from Reputation has been used in this way.

The most recent season of Amazon Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty has her re-recorded version of “Delicate,” a famous song from her Reputation album.

Fans of the show were thrilled by that move, which had not been planned. They filmed the slightly different take, as well as the video quickly went popular online, with many people begging to hear even a taste of the future Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

“Look What You Made Me Do” Went Straight To No. 1 On The Hot 100:

When it came out in 2017, “Look What You Made Me Do” went straight to the top of the charts. The song went straight to No. 1 upon the Hot 100, making it the fifth hit for the singer at the time.

As the first single from her album Reputation, the song showed that Swift’s music had changed in a big way. The song went into new territory alongside darker tones and additional computerized parts, but Swift’s signature vocal skill was still there.

Swift’s experiences with the media, fame, as well as her public fights, especially with Kanye West, were the main themes of the hit.