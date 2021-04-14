Taylor Swift Reveals to Stephen Colbert Who ‘Hey Stephen’ Is About

For greater than a decade, Taylor Swift followers have been satisfied that her music “Hey Stephen” is about Stephen Colbert… really that’s not true in any respect, but it surely was the vanity for a bit on the late evening host’s present Tuesday evening that featured the singer.

Utilizing final week’s launch of Swift’s re-recorded model of her 2009 album “Fearless” (which incorporates the music) because the peg, Colbert introduced the singer onto the present through Zoom to tackle the query. Swift performed alongside by insisting the music isn’t about him, however then revealed a sequence of exceedingly detailed stan-level info about his life.

“No, Stephen, I first recorded that music in 2008. I feel I used to be like 18. And also you have been 44 years previous” and a really particular variety of days. Colbert pretends to get more and more creeped out as Swift reveals increasingly info about his life, including, “I’m an enormous fan.”

Swift then pulled out a temper board for “Hey Stephen,” which is roofed in footage of Colbert and little hearts. “Don’t flatter your self,” Swift insisted. “‘Hey Stephen’ isn’t about you anymore than my album 1989 is about that 12 months you spent ready tables on the lunch shift at Scuzzi, an Italian restaurant within the River North space of Chicago. That, by the best way, serves a very unimaginable slice of pizza.”

The bit concluded with Swift revealing that “‘Hey Stephen’ is about Stephen King,” she stated. “He’s wonderful.”

After Swift’s look, the present featured musical visitor Lucy Dacus, who on Tuesday revealed that her subsequent album, “Dwelling Movies,” might be out on June 25. She appeared on the present to carry out a self-directed video of the album’s first single, “Scorching & Heavy.”



