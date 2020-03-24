Taylor Swift Says Leaked Kanye West Video Proves She Was Being ‘Framed’

As a preface to urging followers to donate to the World Well being Group and Feeding America, Taylor Swift stepped into a really totally different fray Monday afternoon, addressing the video footage that leaked over the weekend of the cellphone name she had with Kanye West in 2016 to say that its launch utterly vindicated the place she’d held for the final 4 years.

In a picture posted as a part of her Instagram Tales, the singer writes: “As a substitute of answering those that are asking how I really feel concerning the video footage that leaked, proving that I used to be telling the reality the entire time about *that decision* (you realize, the one which was illegally recorded, that any individual edited and manipulated to be able to body me and put me, my household, and followers by means of hell for four years)… SWIPE as much as see what actually issues.”

What actually issues, she provides in an extra picture, is donating to organizations which might be vital in the course of the ongoing coronavirus disaster.

“The World Well being Group and Feeding America are a number of the organizations I’ve been donating to,” she writes. “In case you have the power to, please be part of me in donating throughout this disaster. Swipe up.”

The “any individual” in Swift’s message presumably refers to Kim Kardashian, who in 2016 went on Snapchat and launched about three minutes of snippets out of the 25 minutes of dialog that leaked on Friday, and most definitely additionally her husband, Kanye West, who’s seen by Swift followers as having lured her right into a lure with the fateful cellphone name.

Selection beforehand printed a transcript of the whole 25-minute leaked video, which seems to be an entire account of the 2016 dialog between West and Swift, filmed by an affiliate in his studio, apart from the opening moments of the dialog and a second the place the filmer’s battery dies out.

The video and transcript point out Swift did log off on the “would possibly nonetheless have intercourse” line, as Kardashian’s excerpts 4 years in the past had indicated, but additionally that West didn’t learn her the “that bitch” line she vociferously reacted in opposition to after his tune “Well-known” got here out. A number of occasions within the dialog, West guarantees to ship her the tune when it’s accomplished, and he or she asks to listen to it on the very finish of the decision, a request that was by no means granted after the decision, based on Swift’s camp.

Selection reached out to each camps for remark over the weekend. Swift’s workforce declined to remark and West’s didn’t reply to a request for remark.

Each Swift and Kardashian did sign they had been being attentive to the renewed controversy over the weekend by liking feedback on social media that supported their positions.