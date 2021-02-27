Taylor Swift Says ‘Lover Fest’ Concerts Are Officially Canceled

Taylor Swift has made official what most followers already suspected: the handful of “Lover Fest” exhibits that she was scheduled to do in the summertime of 2020 received’t be taking place in summer time 2021, both, or ever. Whereas followers had beforehand had the choice to carry onto their tickets in case rescheduling was attainable, she’s put the kibosh on that chance.

“I really like approaching right here to let you know excellent news, or to share a brand new venture with you,” Swift wrote on her Instagram and Twitter accounts. “It’s not my favourite factor on this planet to should let you know information I’m unhappy about. I’m so sorry, however I can’t reschedule the exhibits that we’ve postponed. Though refunds have been obtainable since we first postponed the Lover Fest exhibits, a lot of you hung onto your tickets” — and, she affirmed, “I too hung onto the concept we might reschedule.”

She continued, “That is an unprecedented pandemic that has modified everybody’s plans and nobody is aware of what the touring panorama goes to appear to be within the close to future. I’m so disenchanted that I received’t be capable to see you in individual as quickly as I needed to. I miss you terribly and might’t wait til we will all safely be at exhibits collectively once more.”

I miss you terribly and might’t wait til we will all safely be at exhibits collectively once more 💘 pic.twitter.com/q3T23FCpMn — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 26, 2021

The announcement was anticipated, as nearly nobody within the music enterprise is seeing vaccinations ramping up quickly sufficient that any celebrity might spend the months essential to plan and placed on sale summer time stadium exhibits. Stay Nation CEO Michael Rapino did categorical optimistic in an earnings name final week that concert events would possibly resume as quickly as mid-summer, however it’s unlikely that might occur on the degree that sees theatrically designed productions of the type Swift followers are used to being placed on in filled with soccer stadiums at their full capability.

Swift may additionally have creative causes for desirous to lastly put the Lover Fest exhibits to mattress, even within the unlikely occasion that full stadium exhibits had develop into believable this 12 months. For the reason that “Lover” album got here out in 2019, she’s subsequently launched two 2020 albums recorded in quarantine, “Folklore” and “Evermore,” that signify the other of the “Lover” m.o. in virtually each approach, from shade palette to manufacturing model, and it’s troublesome to think about Swift holding onto her concepts for touring behind “Lover” when her more energizing materials represents as radical a left flip as any pop star has made in such a short while. In different phrases: It could be exhausting to tour behind “You Have to Calm Down” after having calmed down.

First introduced virtually a 12 months and a half in the past, the Lover Fest exhibits have been to have represented a mini-tour on a really maxi degree. Within the U.S., she was to have performed solely 4 exhibits in whole — two on the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, which might have been that venue’s first music concert events, and at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.