Taylor Swift Sets ‘Fearless: Taylor’s Model’ as First Full Remake

“Fearless” is being born once more. Taylor Swift was not simply speaking a very good speak when she vowed to independently re-record all six of the albums she initially launched on her former Huge Machine label: The singer introduced Thursday morning that her blockbuster sophomore album from 2008 could be the primary in a sequence of full-album remakes that’s set to roll out one after the other. The primary out of the shoot can be “Fearless: Taylor’s Model,” expanded to incorporate 26 songs as an alternative of the unique 13.

The primary single from the album can be out Thursday night time at midnight. It’s “Love Story,” simply as the primary model of that tune was the lead single from the primary model of the album in ’08.

“i’ve now completed re-recording all of ‘Fearless,’ which can be popping out quickly,” Swift stated on “Good Morning America.” “My model of ‘Fearless’ may have 26 songs on it, as a result of I’ve determined so as to add songs from the vault, that are songs that just about made the ‘Fearless album, however i’ve now gone again and recorded these so that everybody will have the ability to hear not solely songs that made the album however the songs that just about made it. The complete image.” Six of the 13 added tracks are promised as never-before-heard.

Apart from showing on “GMA,” Swift additionally dropped a mini-essay in regards to the remake marketing campaign on social media.

Though “quickly” was all Swift needed to say about how shortly “Taylor’s Model” would possibly arrive on “GMA,” followers shortly picked up on the truth that not-so-randomly capitalized letters in her social media message spell out an APRIL NINTH launch date for the complete album.

I'm thrilled to inform you that my new model of Fearless (Taylor's Model) is completed and can be with you quickly. It has 26 songs together with 6 by no means earlier than launched songs from the vault. Love Story (Taylor's Model) can be out tonight.

“I’ve spoken loads about why I’m remaking my first six albums, however the way in which I’ve chosen to do that will hopefully illuminate the place I’m coming from,” Swift wrote in her social media message. “Artists ought to personal their very own work for therefore many causes, however essentially the most screamingly apparent one is that the artist is the one one who actually is aware of that physique of labor. For instance, solely I do know which songs I wrote that just about made the ‘Fearless’ album. Songs I completely adored, however have been held again for various causes (don’t need too many breakup songs, don’t need too many down tempo songs, can’t match that many songs on a bodily CD).”

She continued, “These causes appear pointless now. I’ve determined I need you to have the entire story, see your entire vivid image, and allow you to into your entire dreamscape that’s my ‘Fearless’ album. That’s why I’ve chosen to incorporate 6 by no means earlier than launched songs on my model of this album, written after I was between the ages of 16 and 18. These have been those it killed me to depart behind.”

Swift has not launched any observe listing, so it’s but to be revealed what the seven extra tracks can be past the 13 songs from the unique album and the six she’s touting as utterly unheard prior to now. However Swift did launch a “platinum version” of the “Fearless” album in 2010 that expanded the lineup with six extra tracks, so she could also be drawing from not less than a few of these to push the variety of new recordings on “Taylor’s Model” up towards 26.

@taylorswift13 is dropping a brand new re-recorded model of her tune "Love Story" at midnight! She tells @GMA she has re-recorded her whole "Fearless" album and offers us a sneak peek on the new cowl!

Few issues are random in Swift world, not simply with the capitalized letters that spell out a launch date, however particularly on the subject of numbers of any kind and any mixture that aligns with the quantity 13. So it was with Thursday’s information, which was revealed on 2/11… as in, 2 + 11 = 13. Not each tie-in is strictly numerological, although, as Swift additionally tied the brand new model of “Love Story” (essentially the most unremittingly pleased tune in an early catalog of in any other case considerably tortured teen songs) to the imminence of Valentine’s Day.

What is anticipated to develop into even clearer as the complete new model of “Love Story” is launched Thursday night time is that Swift shouldn’t be developing with refreshed preparations for her previous songs., She’s apparently making an attempt to make them as identical-sounding to the originals as humanly doable, to attempt to make the Huge Machine variations as worthless as doable — an train by no means earlier than tried on wherever close to this scale by any pop star, and one which will reset the bar for unalloyed chutzpah.

“Fearless,” which marked the start of Swift’s critical crossover from nation to pop, has been characterised as essentially the most awarded album in nation music historical past. It received Swift her first Grammy Award for album of the yr, a feat she later repeated with “1989” — which, after all, can also be within the remake pipeline. “Fearless” stays the one album in her catalog to be licensed diamond by the RIAA for shipments of greater than 10 million models within the U.S., though “1989” is in equally rarefied air with certification for 9 million

The singer first promised in 2019 that she deliberate to copy the releases after the sale of her unique grasp recordings, together with the remainder of Huge Machine, to sworn archenemy Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings. Braun was subsequently revealed this previous November to have offered off Swift’s catalog to Shamrock Holdings for a whole lot of hundreds of thousands of {dollars}, a transfer that can proceed to revenue Braun and positively did nothing to minimize Swift’s resolve to decrease the worth of these recordings by offering substitutes.

Whereas Swift can’t do something to take the unique Huge Machine albums off the gross sales and streaming market, what she will do is push the unique variations down in rankings and search outcomes as the brand new variations are embraced by her followers, lots of whom can be desirous to observe her lead in making an attempt to show Braun and Huge Machine a lesson, or will simply be curious how the remakes sound. Maybe simply as considerably, Swift will have the ability to license the brand new do-overs for no matter functions she likes, together with synchs for promoting or movie and TV placement. Huge Machine and Shamrock can be prohibited from utilizing the unique variations for these functions, as that additionally requires the permission of the tune writer — who, on this case is Swift.

Certainly, Swift already licensed one of many remakes — and gave followers a tease of what the brand new/previous music would sound like — when a snippet of “Love Story” made its debut in December as the soundtrack to a comical Match advert marketing campaign directed by pal Ryan Reynolds.