Taylor Swift Sings Solo Acoustic ‘Betty’ on ACM Awards

Taylor Swift made her first performing look on a rustic awards present since 2013 with an look on Wednesday evening’s Academy of Nation Music Awards, singing “Betty,” a tune from her current “Folklore” album.

Swift posted a video of her efficiency shortly after the present had its tape-delayed airing on the west coast. Watch, under:

The efficiency had Swift returning to her roots by performing alone on a stool with an acoustic guitar, accompanied solely by a harmonica participant.

Swift sang from the stage of the Grand Ole Opry Home in Nashville, although that was evident solely on the very starting and finish of her efficiency, as she did with out the frilly lighted backdrops and auditorium LED lights of the opposite performers at that location, with a single hanging spot behind her. (Like a majority of the performances on the audience-free present, it appeared to have been recorded prematurely, to the possible chagrin of Swifties gathered outdoors the Opry Home.)

“Betty” is the one tune on “Folklore” that harks again in type to early Swift nation hits like “Love Story,” full with a teen romance, now painted as a nostalgic multi-character narrative as an alternative of first-person expertise.

Swift was the final lady to win the ACMs’ entertainer of the 12 months crown, selecting up the highest prize in 2011 and 2012. Wednesday evening, Carrie Underwood broke that draught, ending up in a tie with Thomas Rhett for entertainer of the 12 months, profitable it herself for the primary time since her two-year run with it previous Swift in 2009-2010.