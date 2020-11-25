Taylor Swift Talks Re-Recording Music on ‘Good Morning America’

After incomes six Grammy nominations for her newest album “Folklore” and her tune for “Cats,” Taylor Swift stopped by “Good Morning America” on Wednesday to debate re-recording her outdated music.

“Good Morning America” anchor George Stephanopoulos advised Swift that his daughters are enormous followers of her music, and one in all them requested which tune she’s most excited to re-record.

“I’ve been having a very good time re-recording my older music. And I believe my reply to that’s, to this point of those I’ve re-recorded, I believe it’s been most the enjoyable doing ‘Love Story.’ As a result of the older music, my voice was so teenaged and typically once I hear my older music and my older, younger teenage voice, it makes me really feel like I’m a unique singer now. And so it’s been probably the most enjoyable to return and re-record ones that I really feel like I can really, presumably enhance upon the tune. In order that’s been a very wonderful, enjoyable journey,” she stated.

EXCLUSIVE: @taylorswift13 talks to @GStephanopoulos about her intimate live performance movie “folklore: the lengthy pond studio classes” that premiered on @disneyplus: She says throughout COVID “the one factor that I knew I wanted to maintain me afloat was music.” https://t.co/DGPWzWTJF4 pic.twitter.com/OA43XfHGiv — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 25, 2020

Swift has embarked on re-recording her outdated catalog of music underneath the Massive Machine Data label after Scooter Braun purchased the rights to her masters and bought them to Shamrock Holdings, a personal fairness agency, in October. By re-recording her music, Swift will be capable to personal the songs and launch them to her followers underneath her management.

On Sunday, Swift gained three American Music Awards, together with favourite artists, however in a pre-filmed video stated she couldn’t be there to simply accept the awards reside as a result of she was busy within the studio re-recording her songs.

Together with the Grammy love for “Folklore,” Swift additionally launched the a live performance movie of her performances solely on Disney Plus on Wednesday. Within the movie, Swift confirmed that the thriller artist credited as William Bowery on the songs “Exile” and “Betty” was in actual fact her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, a lot to the delight of fas. Music from “Folklore: The Lengthy Pond Studio Periods” additionally grew to become out there on streaming companies.