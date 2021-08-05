Taylor Swift Teases Phoebe Bridgers, Chris Stapleton ...

Ed Sheeran, who was once already recognized to take part, additionally pops up within the crossword.



🎬📺 Unfastened Motion pictures and Unfastened TV Presentations! 🎭🎬

Via Chris Willman

Song Author

Taylor Swift seems to be coming in Phoebe Bridgers as a visitor for her upcoming album “Pink (Taylor’s Model)” — no longer in keeping with a press unencumber, however in keeping with a phrase puzzle the celebrity posted on social media Thursday morning.

Chris Stapleton and Ed Sheeran additionally appear to be showed as visitors. Sheeran’s access was once already recognized – he seemed at the authentic “Pink” album and mentioned in an interview not too long ago that he had re-recorded his duet – however Stapleton joins Bridgers within the wonder division.

As Swift did previous to the discharge of “Fearless (Taylor’s Model)” – the primary of her whole remakes of her Large System catalog albums – the singer took to her Instagram and Twitter accounts with a video that includes what seems to be a random jumble. of letters for enthusiasts to decode. Embedded in that phrase salad are music titles and visitors for the “Vault” bonus tracks, consisting of songs written through the years however by no means launched, popping out as logo new recordings. However this time, the apparently random traces of letters weren’t in anagram shape, however as a substitute added up in a crossword puzzle.

Some clues have been more difficult than others for Swifties to decode in an instant. However Bridgers’ title? Swift didn’t make that an excessive amount of of a problem. When you’re taking the entire collection of letters that seem within the video clip and stack them from best to backside, the letters in “Phoebe” are within the left column. Even clearer is that “Bridgers” run from left to proper at the subsequent line.

*presses submit*

*cackles maniacally*

Stage: Casually Merciless within the Identify of Honesty %.twitter.com/Tf0ahCMql8

— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 5, 2021

Stapleton’s title took just a little longer to determine; the letters in “Stapleton” seem backwards on the base line of the puzzle.

Additionally showing within the puzzle are the phrases “Higher” and “Guy,” making it look like enthusiasts will in any case get Swift’s personal model of “Higher Guy,” a music that changed into a No. 1 hit when she gave it to Little Large Town. duvet in 2016.

Likewise, the phrase “Babe” seems, a most likely tip that Swift enthusiasts will pay attention her checklist a music with that name that she gave Sugarland in 2018 to checklist (and upload her personal background vocals to).

Swift’s best non-puzzling feedback at the submit learn: “*presses submit* … *cackles maniacally* … Stage: Casually merciless within the title of being fair.”

“Pink (Taylor’s Model)” was once introduced in June and is about to unencumber on November 19. Thus far, Swift has best launched knowledge in this that it’s going to function 30 songs and that it will function a 10-minute monitor, probably the mythical 10-minute model of fan favourite “All Too Neatly.”

Simply in case there was once any doubt about that final monitor, the puzzle comprises all of the phrases in “All Too Neatly Ten Minute Model”.

Coinciding with the phrase puzzle unencumber, a CD model of the impending set was once positioned for pre-order; promised amid the packaging is the lyrics for 9 up to now unrecorded Vault tracks.

GUYS IT’S A CROSSWORD %.twitter.com/0EWG4yY1yH

— Jelle Verbeek (@jelleverbeek) August 5, 2021

Since Sheeran is understood to re-record the unique duet he did with Swift for the album “Pink”, “The whole thing Has Modified”, and the opposite clues within the crossword relate to the 9 up to now unheard additions of “Vault”, it’s It’s no longer transparent if Sheeran may have contributed to a number of of the ones songs as smartly, or if it’s simply relating to his presence at the album generally.

senhor é mister mesmo né? kkkkk a taylor me deixando doente…mas vey, tem 3 feat ai: phoebe, ed e ? n acho q seja o zayn %.twitter.com/phujTMTKqF

— saah RED 🧣 (@smaIIady) August 5, 2021

🎬📺 Unfastened Motion pictures and Unfastened TV Presentations! 🎭🎬









