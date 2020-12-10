Taylor Swift to Release New Album, ‘Evermore,’ Tonight

In a shock announcement, Taylor Swift revealed that she might be releasing a brand new album at midnight ET tonight (Thursday, December 10) referred to as “Evermore,” which she described as a “sister” album to her newest launch, “Folklore.” A video for a brand new music from the album referred to as “Willow” will arrive together with the album — Swift might be logging into the YouTube premiere web page at midnight to reply questions.

Ever since I used to be 13, I’ve been enthusiastic about turning 31 as a result of it’s my fortunate quantity backwards, which is why I needed to shock you with this now. You’ve all been so caring, supportive and considerate on my birthdays and so this time I believed I might provide you with one thing! pic.twitter.com/wATiVSTpuV — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

The album continues the working relationships from “Folklore,” which was cowritten and coproduced with Jack Antonoff and the Nationwide’s Aaron Dessner, and in addition features a contribution from “WB,” William Broad, a pseudonym that she lately revealed is her boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn. In accordance to the tracklist that Swift posted, it additionally features a collaboration with Haim referred to as “No Physique, No Crime”; a second duet with Bon Iver (who sang on the “Folklore” music “Exile”) on the title monitor; and a music with the Nationwide as her backing band referred to as “Coney Island.”

The announcement comes as a shock even to insiders: Whereas Swift has stated in latest interviews that she’s been writing, there was no suggestion {that a} new album was within the works, not to mention weeks away from launch.

In a sequence of social media posts on Thursday morning, Swift described the album’s origins. “To place it plainly, we simply couldn’t cease writing songs. To try to put it extra poetically, it seems like we had been standing on the sting of the folklorian woods and had a selection: to flip and return or to journey additional into the forest of this music. We selected to wander deeper in.

“I’ve by no means performed this earlier than. Previously I’ve all the time handled albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the following one after an album was launched,” she continued. “There was one thing totally different with folklore. In making it, I felt much less like I used to be departing and extra like I used to be returning. I cherished the escapism I discovered in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I cherished the methods you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of affection misplaced and located into your lives. So I simply saved writing them.

"And I cherished creating these songs with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, WB, and Justin Vernon," Swift's notes concluded. We've additionally welcomed some new (and longtime) buddies to our musical kitchen desk this time round…

The string of posts continued with particulars concerning the album: “Ever since I used to be 13, I’ve been enthusiastic about turning 31 as a result of it’s my fortunate quantity backwards, which is why I needed to shock you with this now,” she wrote to her followers. “You’ve all been so caring, supportive and considerate on my birthdays and so this time I believed I might provide you with one thing! I additionally know this vacation season might be a lonely one for many of us and if there are any of you on the market who flip to music to address lacking family members the best way I do, that is for you.

“There are 15 tracks on the usual version of evermore, however the deluxe bodily version will embody two bonus tracks – “proper the place you left me” and “it’s time to go.” All *digital downloads* of the album will embody an unique, digital booklet with 16 model new photographs. You possibly can pre-order evermore now at https://taylor.lnk.to/evermorealbum

She additionally revealed the individuals who labored on the video: “editor Chancler Haynes, set designers Ethan Tobman and Regina Fernandez and visible results geniuses Grant Miller and David Lebensfeld. Thanks to our medical inspector who made positive each precaution was taken for our security.”

Swift used her Instagram web page to create a photo-mosaic of what’s seemingly the album’s cowl artwork.

Clearly persevering with the pastoral sound and themes of “Folklore,” which has garnered six 2021 Grammy nominations, the album is definitely Swift’s third launch of the yr. As well as to “Folklore,” which was surprise-released on July 24, simply two weeks in the past, Swift launched a video on Disney Plus of dwell, stripped-down performances of songs from “Folklore” referred to as “The Lengthy Pond Studio Periods.”