Taylor Swift to Release New Album ‘Folklore’ at Midnight

Taylor Swift made a shock announcement that she might be releasing her eighth studio album, “Folklore,” Thursday midnight.

In a social media posts, Swift defined that the album is the results of a lot of her plans for 2020 — together with a brief stadium tour supporting her 2019 album “Lover” — have been scrapped due to the pandemic. In lockdown, she wrote the brand new album’s songs in isolation, collaborating with Aaron Dessner of the Nationwide, Bon Iver, William Bowery and Jack Antonoff.

Swift is a longtime Nationwide fan who was seen mingling backstage at the band’s June 2019 live performance at Prospect Park in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Sooner or later on Thursday night she’s going to launch a music video for the tune “Cardigan,” which she directed, noting that the shoot was “overseen by a medical inspector, everybody wore masks, stayed away from one another, and I even did my very own hair, make-up and styling.”

She described the album as “complete model new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, goals, fears and musings into… Earlier than this 12 months, I in all probability would’ve overthought when to launch this music at the ‘excellent time,’ however the occasions we’re residing in maintain reminding me that nothing is assured. My intestine is telling me that in case you make one thing you like, you need to simply put it out into the world. That’s the aspect of uncertainty I can get on board with.”

The album can also be a change in path in that Dessner co-wrote or produced 11 of the 16 songs — a job Antonoff has performed on her final three albums. She didn’t elaborate on Antonoff’s contributions however stated he’s “mainly musical household at this level.” Bon Iver co-wrote a number of tracks and sang on the album, whereas Bowery — a brand new collaborator, which can be a pseudonym — co-wrote two songs.

Aaron Dessner wrote on social media that Swift approached him to co-write some songs in late April. “I believed it will take awhile for tune concepts to come and I had no expectations so far as what we might accomplish remotely,” he admits. “However just a few hours after sharing music, my telephone lit up with a voice memo from Taylor of a totally written model of a tune — the momentum by no means actually stopped.”

The music video for "cardigan" will premiere tonight, which I wrote/directed.

Tracklist

1.” The 1”

2. “Cardigan”

3. “The Final Nice American Dynasty”

4. “Exile” (feat. Bon Iver)

5. “My Tears Ricochet”

6. “Mirrorball”

7. “Seven”

8. “August”

9. “This Is Me Attempting”

10. “Illicit Affairs”

11. “Invisible String”

12. “Mad Girl”

13. “Epiphany”

14. “Betty”

15. “Peace”

16. “Hoax”

Bonus observe: “The Lakes”