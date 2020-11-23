General News

Taylor Swift Wins Top AMA; MIA Due to ‘Recording All My Old Music’

November 23, 2020
Taylor Swift received three American Music Awards Sunday night time, together with the highest “favourite artist” honor — explaining her absence as due to being busy within the studio re-recording her complete Huge Machine catalog.

The climactic favourite artist award got here as one thing as a shock, since Swift’s identify had not come up as a winner any time earlier within the three hours, main to an underlying assumption that she may need been shut out in some or the entire 4 classes she’d been nominated in. However host Taraji P. Henson stated after Swift’s filmed acceptance that she had additionally received favourite pop/rock feminine and favourite music video (for “Cardigan”), awards that had been presumably left off-camera as a result of Swift had solely submitted one speech, or to heighten the ultimate component of shock.

“The explanation I can’t be with you tonight is as a result of I’m truly recording all of my previous music within the studio the place we initially recorded it,” Swift instructed the viewing viewers.

This was not a shock to followers, since Swift had declared that she was already at work on a re-do of {the catalogue} this previous week, whereas she was releasing an announcement confirming that her grasp recordings had been bought with out her consent but once more, this time by Scooter Braun’s Ithica Holdings to Shamrock Capital.

However Swift appears very a lot to need to emphasize her present recording standing to followers, and/or to Shamrock and Braun.

Earlier Sunday, Swift had posted to Twitter a black-and-white picture of herself enjoyable on a sofa with the message, “Not lots happening in the meanwhile.” Followers instantly knew this was one of many star’s Easter egg moments, not an admission of laziness, as she’d posted the an identical ironic caption when she was secretly starting the recording of “Folklore,” her newest launch.

“We haven’t been in a position to see one another in live performance, however I nonetheless really feel actually linked to you thru the music,” Swift stated in her acceptance speech.

With these three trophies, Swift broke her personal report for the best variety of AMA wins, upping her tally from 29 to 32. The earlier record-holder was Michael Jackson, with 24.

 

 

 

