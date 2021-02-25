Taylor Swift’s Attorneys Countersue Evermore Theme Park in Utah

Taylor Swift’s legal professionals have stated “It’s on,” successfully, to a Utah theme attraction, Evermore Park, that sued Swift earlier in February, alleging that her “Evermore” album infringed on its emblems. Presumably not fully coincidentally, Swift’s firm TAS Rights Administration has now sued Evermore Park in return, contending that the attraction has lengthy had its costumed performers singing hits by Swift and others with out a license, regardless of calls for made in the previous by the performing rights group BMI.

The recent lawsuit was filed Feb. 22 with the U.S. District Courtroom in the center district of Tennessee, Swift’s residence state, by TAS. Evermore Park’s go well with in opposition to Swift had been submitted on Feb. 2 in the U.S. District Courtroom’s central division in Utah.

The 2 filings, each examined by Selection, sort out fully separate problems with trademark infringement and rights violations, although the brand new one filed by Swift’s attorneys does make a passing point out of Evermore Park’s motion. Ostensibly unrelated as the 2 complaints are, the message could also be clear: What’s good for the goose is nice for the gander, to place it in legalese.

Deep into the Swift lawsuit, it’s asserted that her attorneys had been contacted on Feb. 3 — the day after the Evermore Park go well with was filed — by “a former Evermore Park volunteer and frequent patron of Evermore Park, advising of the unlicensed public efficiency of Artist’s music. Info was supplied by this particular person proving Defendants’ infringement of the copyrighted works.”

Given the instant juxtaposition of these two dates, it will appear that Evermore might have had a Swiftie in its ranks who didn’t take kindly to the Utah attraction sending its authorized canine after the pop celebrity and turned over proof that the park was utilizing her copyrighted materials.

In accordance with the Swift camp’s go well with, although, this was not the primary time that unlicensed utilization of pop songs on the park had come to the eye of BMI’s Nashville workplace. The submitting says that in August 2019 and once more a few month later — effectively earlier than the 2020 “Evermore” album was a twinkle in Swift’s eye — BMI Nashville despatched letters to Evermore Park “following up on quite a few prior contact makes an attempt, alerting them as soon as once more of their unauthorized efficiency of the Works and their authorized obligation to acquire licenses for the general public efficiency of the Works.”

A footnote says that park staff who “play songs upon request” are recognized to have carried out the works of artists together with Katy Perry, the Beatles, Britney Spears, Nirvana, Billy Joel, Britney Spears, Inexperienced Day, Whitney Houston, Journey, Semisonic, Tom Petty, Queen, Weezer, and others in addition to the Swift songs “Love Story,” “You Belong With Me” and “Unhealthy Blood.”

The go well with says that regardless of BMI inundating Evermore Park with “cellphone calls, emails, letters, and draft license agreements,” the Utah attraction “ignored these messages” and continued utilizing the songs with out a license or fee, “with full data of their infringement, to drive consideration and attendance” to the park. It goes on to contend that when Evermore Park received wind that Swift may sue, the homeowners “lately reached out to BMI’s Nashville, Tennessee workplace a number of instances, all of the sudden requesting a retroactive license… Certainly, Defendants initiated contact solely after latest occasions made this motion imminent.”

The Swift camp’s go well with notes that the infringing performances happen at a bit of the park known as “the Burrows” the place two actors sing to giant crowds in what are billed as “musical character performances.”

In the meantime, the lawsuit filed by Evermore Park earlier in the month in opposition to Swift, TAS Rights Administration and Taylor Nation alleges trademark violations that started when the singer introduced the discharge of her “Evermore” album in December and put up a merchandise line to go together with it.

Evermore Park — which owns the evermore.com area title, and notes that it paid $300,000 for the privilege — says that when Swift all of the sudden introduced the approaching launch of her album on Dec. 10, “net visitors on Evermore Park’s web site… spiked 330.4% in comparability to visitors on the day before today.” The bounce was from 1,668 guests the day earlier than to 7,179 on the tenth, at a time when the park was closed down, because it has been for months, because of the pandemic.

That elevated visitors is an efficient factor, proper? That’s what the Evermore Park lawsuit contends Swift’s attorneys tried to inform the park in conversations previous to the submitting. They are saying that after sending a cease-and-desist letter on Dec. 29 telling Swift’s legal professionals to discontinue any use of the title “Evermore,” the star’s attorneys wrote again saying, “[i]f something, your shopper’s web site visitors has truly elevated because of the discharge of Ms. Swift’s latest album which, in flip might solely serve to improve your shopper’s mark.”

The Evermore Park camp’s response to that in its lawsuit is to connect a screenshot of Google search outcomes from Jan. 31 of this yr in which a search on the phrase “evermore” produces just one outcome for the theme park, one for a Wikipedia disambiguation web page that features details about a 123 of names and titles that embrace the phrase, and the rest all referring to Swift’s new album.

Evermore Park’s go well with particulars loads of different beefs the corporate has with Swift, all the best way right down to how she has used the phrases “escapism” and “epic” in describing the fabric on her album, phrases that additionally seem in their promotional materials. It contends that the “Willow” music video, which depicts Swift inside the bottom of a tree, resembles tree trunk imagery in a pair of park soundtrack albums which are on the market on iTunes. The go well with additionally alleges that Swift’s “decorative fabric patches, three-dimensional plastic ornaments, purses, all-purpose carrying baggage, key wallets and key pouches” resemble their very own souvenirs.

Within the a part of the Evermore Park that might undoubtedly be most comical to many Swift followers, the corporate complaints in regards to the star’s allegedly image-damaging “use of express lyrics and advertising and marketing of products utilizing vulgar phrases,” particularly singling out an merchandise often called “the ‘fancy shit’ mug” (named after a lyrical apart in the tune “Tolerate It”).

The Evermore Park go well with asks a jury to reward “no more than $2,000 per counterfeit mark,” with no indication of what number of trademark infringements they’ve in thoughts.

Swift’s go well with additionally asks for a jury trial however doesn’t set any beneficial quantities. (The singer and her reps resisted any temptation to ask for $1, as they fought for on precept — and gained — in a 2017 sexual assault case in opposition to a radio DJ.)

Though the go well with filed by Swift’s staff scarcely addresses the deserves or lack thereof of the Evermore Park submitting, it’s pretty simple to see from the latter what sort of counterargument may very well be made in courtroom, if issues get that far.

Evermore Park’s legal professionals carry up a degree that was apparently made in prior communications between the camps, that any trademark on the phrase “evermore” is a “weak” one on the dimensions of registered phrases. “Defendants’ arguments that the EVERMORE Trademark is weak is each self-serving and insufficient beneath established precedent,” say the Utah attorneys.

A take a look at the Wikipedia disambiguation web page cited elsewhere in Evermore Park’s lawsuit reveals that the phrase “evermore” has been used a good quantity in well-liked tradition, and never simply in the pre-pop writings of Edgar Allen Poe, whose speaking raven should be the first go-to most individuals affiliate with the phrase, Swift’s hit album however.

The Wikipedia web page for the time period contains three books titled “Evermore” (considered one of which was on a 2009 New York Occasions bestsellers checklist for youngsters’s literature), one band by that title from New Zealand, 5 albums which have the phrase as a partial or full title (together with Swift’s), and 6 songs of which the identical is true. The “Evermore” tune catalog contains numbers by that title by artists from W.A.S.P. to Hillsong Church, plus an “Evermore” that was included on the 2017 “Magnificence and the Beast” soundtrack and, in fact, Led Zeppelin’s 1971 “The Battle of Evermore,” a “Lord of the Rings” homage that one way or the other didn’t earn the oft-sued band a grievance from the J.R.R. Tolkien property.

Evermore Park’s go well with preemptively denies what it says is Swifts’ attorneys’ competition that the preliminary go well with was filed out of economic woes from being closed throughout the pandemic. The bold, ride-less park, which opened in 2017 with a cited funding of $37 million, was enthusiastically described by the Los Angeles Occasions in a 2018 article as a renaissance fair-like, interactive-fantasy attraction with a contact of “Westworld” that would “ceaselessly change how we view theme parks.”

