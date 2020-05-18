Taylor Swift’s City of Lover movie is now on Disney+ for a limited time

Taylor Swift’s City of Lover Live performance is now on Disney Plus for all you Swifties to look at.

The streaming service introduced on 15th Could that the pop star’s recorded live performance can be obtainable for a limited time from Monday, 18th Could.

ABC aired it following the season finale of American Idol on 17th Could within the US.

The live performance was recorded in September, pre-lockdown, on the L’Olympia theatre in Paris, France.

Swift carried out songs from her newest album, Lover, to a world crowd – the viewers was flown in from 37 completely different nations to participate.

Learn how to watch Taylor Swift’s City of Lover live performance

Taylor Swift’s City of Lover live performance is presently on Disney Plus.

Disney Plus has a seven-day free trial for new subscribers, however a yr’s subscription prices £59.99 or month-to-month subscription prices £5.99.

Questioning what else you get with Disney Plus? Take a look at our greatest collection on Disney Plus checklist or greatest films on Disney Plus information.

It’s solely on the service for a limited time so get watching.

What Taylor Swift songs does she sing?

Swift’s setlist consists of tracks The Man, You Must Calm Down, and Me! in addition to songs from her older albums resembling I Knew You Have been Bother, Shake It Off, and Crimson.

Disney Plus’ assertion earlier this month stated: “The musical occasion provides followers unprecedented entry to behind-the-scenes moments with the artist and marks her solely live performance efficiency this yr after her Lover Fest tour was cancelled as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.”

