Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ Is No. 1 for a Seventh Week

Taylor Swift took a temporary end-of-summer trip from the highest spot on the album chart, however after a two-week lull wherein she settled for decrease chart positions as some sizzling new entries arrived, she’s again on high. Her “Folklore” album is No. 1 for the seventh non-consecutive week, setting one other endurance report for the Rolling Stone album chart.

“Folklore” had 84,900 album items on this, its ninth week out. Swift’s success for the week broke down into 51,200 full album gross sales, 9,000 particular person music gross sales and 36.4 million streams. Her total quantity was almost doubled from the earlier week, when she was at No. 4 and had 43,800 album items. Why the surge? A minimum of a couple of things got here into play: Swift started promoting autographed CDs from her personal net retailer, after beforehand issuing shipments to indie music retailers. On high of that, curiosity was renewed as Swift publicized the most recent grouping of songs from “Folklore” into a thematic subgrouping, the sort of thematic self-curation that has saved curiosity piqued amongst followers desirous to study which songs the artist thinks of as conceptually linked.

Alicia Keys’ critically effectively obtained “Alicia,” delayed from its unique spring unveiling because of the pandemic, entered at No. 3 with 62,400. Keys additionally had an unusually excessive quantity of full-album gross sales, with the 51,700 copies proving that her followers consider her as an album artist. Keys’ streaming figures had been extra on the modest facet, with 11.9 million streams.

Keith City’s “The Velocity of Now Half 1” had the second greatest debut of the week, with 39,700 album items. His full album gross sales had been at 27,400 copies, and his streams got here in at 12.5 million. Curiously, amid the contributions to his total determine, City had an unusually excessive variety of particular person observe gross sales, at 22,000 — greater than twice as many as anybody within the high 10 this week, even together with Swift.

There have been two extra entries among the many high 10 albums: “Code Crimson,” by Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta, debuting at No. 8 with 37,000, Lil Tecca’s “Virgo World,” in at No. 10 with 32,600 album items. Different artists with albums debuting this week included Toosii at No. 16, Ava Max at No. 26 and a re-release of Yusuf/Cat Stevens’ “Tea for the Tillerman” at No. 41.

Tyler Childers’ principally instrumental, bluegrass-oriented “Lengthy Violent Historical past” bowed at No. 43, with appreciable media curiosity for the title observe, a vocal quantity that references Southern reactions to the Black Lives Matter motion. (Childers additionally discovered resurgent curiosity in a earlier album, “Purgatory,” which reentered at No. 88.)

Staying put at No. 2 was Pop Smoke’s posthumous album. Final week’s No. 1 entry, by Youngboy By no means Broke Once more, fell to No. 4 in its second week. The remainder of the highest 10 was made up of Juice WRLD at No. 5 adopted by “Hamilton” at No. 7 and Lil Child at No. 9.

On the Rolling Stone songs chart, “WAP” by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion held the No. 1 spot for the sixth non-consecutive week of the seven it’s been out, amassing 25.7 million streams.

“Holy” by Justin Bieber that includes Probability the Rapper got here in at No. 2, getting 20.4 million streams in its first week.