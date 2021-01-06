Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ Is Officially the No. 1 Album of 2020

It’s official, not simply fan lore: the eighth album by Taylor’s Swift, “Folklore,” has gone down as the No. 1 album of 2020, ending the yr with 2.3 million album items. It pulled forward in the finish over Lil Child’s star-making sophomore effort, “My Flip,” which got here in second with 2.1 million in the album-equivalent-unit derby.

The outcomes come by way of Rolling Stone, which broke down the yr’s music consumption knowledge into a number of totally different year-end charts, with the variations offering some attention-grabbing factors of comparability. For example: Swift additionally tops the record of the yr’s largest sellers — and Lil Child is nowhere to be present in that exact high 10. On the different hand, Lil Child simply landed atop a rating of the yr’s largest streamers — and Swift is absent from that high 10.

On the total record of the high 100 albums of 2020 — which represents a mix of streaming and gross sales knowledge — the Swift and Lil Child albums had been adopted in the high 10 by efforts from Pop Smoke, the Weeknd, Juice WRLD, Publish Malone, Roddy Ricch, Luke Combs, Harry Kinds and, getting its shot at No. 10 for the yr, the “Hamilton” solid album.

Nation star Combs simply missed having two albums in the year-end high 10, as his No. 8 “What You See is What You Get” is intently adopted at No. 11 by an older launch, “This One’s for You.” Juice WRLD was the different artist to have two albums in the high 20, as his No. 5 “Legends By no means Die” was joined by an older document, “Goodbye & Good Riddance,” at No. 17.

Swift may also have had two albums in the high 20 if the yr had gone on only a few weeks longer; her mid-December launch, “Evermore,” ended the yr at No. 63 based mostly on only a couple of weeks of gross sales and streaming. (Her mid-2019 album “Lover” had sufficient legs in 2020 to complete this yr at No. 28.)

Rounding out the total high 25 had been albums by Lil Uzi Vert, Billie Eilish, Dangerous Bunny, DaBaby, Eminem, Halsey, Jhené Aiko, Drake, Morgan Wallen, Justin Bieber, Lewis Capaldi, Publish Malone and Polo G.

For the full record of the yr’s high 100 albums, click on right here.

The catalog album garnering the most consumption was not Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours,” as you may count on from its renewed TikTok reputation. That honor belonged to the self-titled 1972 debut from the Eagles, which led the subject for traditional rock, coming in at No. 46 for the yr. Its 2020 whole was 666,000, so perhaps someone has been sleeping in the satan’s mattress.

On the separate chart that measures solely pure full-album gross sales — which is, of course, a diminishing issue, however nonetheless a potent one for sure artists and demographics — Swift’s “Folklore” was succeeded by retail hits from the Weeknd, BTS, Juice WRLD, Harry Kinds, Woman Gaga, Halsey, Swift once more (with “Evermore”), Eminem and Kenny Chesney. As you’ll be able to see, just one hip-hop album, Juice WRLD’s, was a significant gross sales drive.

In the meantime, on the year-end on-demand streaming chart, hip-hop accounted for eight out of the high 10 slots. Lil Child’s chartbuster was adopted by Pop Smoke, Juice WRLD, Roddy Ricch, Publish Malone, the Weeknd, Lil Uzi Vert, Dangerous Bunny, DaBaby and the “Hamilton” solid album.

What number of on-demand streams did the songs from Lil Child’s smash album choose up? Let’s say it was properly into Carl Sagan territory: greater than 3 billion.

(You’ll be able to see these lists, and Rolling Stone’s additional evaluation of the knowledge, right here.)