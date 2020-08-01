Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ Sells Over 2 Million Copies Worldwide

Taylor Swift’s newest album, “Folklore,” has bought over 2 million copies worldwide in a single week, already solidifying its place as one in every of 2020’s top-selling albums.

Swift’s eighth studio album, which she introduced roughly 15 hours earlier than its shock launch, additionally generated greater than 500 million streams throughout varied platforms all through its debut week. Republic Information, Swift’s music label, introduced earlier this week that the album bought over 1.three million copies in its first 24 hours alone.

“Folklore’s” efficiency has already damaged information in the US and worldwide. In its first day on Spotify, the album collected 80.6 million streams, setting a brand new benchmark on the platform for first-day streams by a feminine artist. Swift additionally holds the file for the feminine artist with essentially the most albums debuting above 500,000 gross sales within the U.S., with all however her first album surpassing the mark.

“Cardigan,” “exile (feat. Bon Iver)” and “the 1” — three of Swift’s latest tracks — have sat on the high of the US High 50 chart on Spotify since their launch final week. And “Folklore” did effectively on Apple Music, too, breaking the 24-hour file for most-streamed pop album with over 35 million streams on its first day.

Ultimate first-week U.S. gross sales estimates have but to be introduced, however Swift’s album is pacing to say the title for largest debut of 2020. Juice WRLD’s posthumous album “Legends By no means Die” presently holds that file, with round 500,000 models bought within the one-week interval. And it’s a file Swift appears simply poised to take: Billboard reported that her album additionally turned out over 500,000 gross sales in simply three days.

Aside from the important success of “Folklore,” Swift’s seventh studio album earned 5 MTV 2020 Video Music Award nominations this 12 months. She earned two nods for the album’s title monitor, “Lover,” and three for her single “The Man.”