Taylor Swift’s Grammy Historical past: How the Awards Celebrated or Ghosted Pop”s Top Star

“1989”

(2015 and 2016 ceremonies)

Wait, come again, Taylor! All is Grammy-forgiven, and your greatest is clearly but to return! “1989” generated 10 nominations over two years, and gained three of these, together with her second album of the yr prize. Repeating in that high class is a uncommon honor that’s solely ever been afforded to 6 artists, traditionally. Was she indomitable in spite of everything?

“Fame”

(2018 and 2019 ceremonies)

No, she wasn’t. She scored two noms in ‘18 for non-album efforts (for writing Sugarland’s “Higher Man” and serving as a film theme creator with “I Don’t Wanna Lie Perpetually”). When the yr of “Fame’s” eligibility rolled round, Swift received only a single nomination for the album… and it wasn’t even in a significant class, however for pop vocal album (which she misplaced). One hates to make use of the phrase “snub” loosely this was a Snub with a snake-shaped capital S.

“Lover”

(2020 ceremony)

You possibly can write off the Grammys’ no-thanks perspective towards “Fame” to that darker album being admittedly polarizing. However with common opinion on most issues controversial having shifted towards Crew Taylor, extra universally robust opinions for “Lover” than people who greeted “Fame” certainly portended for a return to Grammy gold — till they didn’t. Of the mere three nominations handed to the album, just one was in a high class (music of the yr for the title observe). The Grammy telecast’s producers tore their remaining hair out, unable to ebook her for the present, but once more. She was hardly alone in being topic to this seeming randomness; conspiracy theorists have additionally puzzled if nominating committees shut out a smash like Ed Sheeran’s “Form of You” as a result of they had been anxious that if went to the common votership, it will win. However perhaps it’s not all that shady; the committee in all probability actually simply does love Bon Iver that rather more.

“Folklore”

(2021 ceremony?)

Swift had an ingenious approach of getting again into the Grammys’ good graces: she booked Bon Iver, who may very well be mentioned to have taken a few of her slots in the earlier Grammy slate, to do a duet on her new album! Simply kidding — if something, her Justin Vernon boosterism truly makes a beneficiant implicit case that the committee was on strong floor with the BI love final time round. Anyway, with the shock launch of “Folklore,” an album that was began and completed in quarantine, the Grammys have been handed a present on a silver platter: the greatest album of the yr has a story round its making that speaks to productiveness and style below strain throughout COVID.

A have a look at the album’s Metacritic common rating amongst music critics (88, by far her highest but) establishes that she’s now about as antagonist-free as a celebrity will get in the pop wars of 2020. And “Folklore” has spent seven non-consecutive weeks at No. 1, excess of every other long-player this yr, So can she be denied her first album of the yr nomination since the “1989” coronation? After all she will be able to — it’s Grammy-town, Jake. However the odds favor the Grammys getting in line for at the least somewhat rubber-stamping of that success.