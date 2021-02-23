Taylor Swift’s ‘Love Story’ Is a Top 5 Music; Morgan Wallen No. 1 Again

(*5*)

“Taylor’s Model” of the 2008 Taylor Swift hit “Love Story” was greeted as a new hit by a lot of her fan base. The re-recording has entered the Rolling Stone songs chart at No. 4, with 137,100 tune models to its credit score in its first week out. “Love Story (Taylor’s Model)” collected 14.3 million streams throughout its preliminary body.

Curiosity in Swift was excessive sufficient that she really landed three albums within the prime 15 this week. Her 2020 releases “Evermore” and “Folklore” had been within the prime 10, as they usually have been in current weeks, at Nos. 6 and 10.

Extra of a shock was her 2008 “Fearless” album leaping method again as much as No. 15 — with listeners apparently enthused sufficient concerning the “Love Story” remake to return and revisit the 13-year-old album that generated the unique “Love Story.” Some followers’ renewed nostalgia for the album clearly outweighed Swift’s want to deflect streams away from her Large Machine catalog. The unique “Fearless” album picked up 23.8 million streams for the week… however solely 626 album gross sales.

The power of the brand new “Love Story (Taylor’s Model)” wasn’t sufficient to beat Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License.” However, in that tune’s sixth week, one thing else lastly did: “Calling My Telephone” by Lil Tjay and 6LACK. The monitor bowed at No. 1 with 212,600 tune models and 28.9 million streams.

“Drivers License” was pushed down a spot to No. 2, and final week’s second place finisher, Cardi B’s “Up,” equally moved down one to No. 3. After Swift within the No. 4 spot, the Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” and “Blinding Lights” adopted at Nos. 5-6, with residual love from his Tremendous Bowl look.

On the Rolling Stone album chart, it was enterprise as typical on the prime for Morgan Wallen’s “Harmful: The Double Album,” which is spending a exceptional sixth week on the prime regardless of the nation star being MIA on nation radio after his N-word scandal.

Wallen’s album got here in on prime with 86,900 album models, down from XX final week. Music streams for the album’s tracks amounted to 95.7 million, with full album gross sales at 7,800 for this body and tune gross sales at 18,600.

There have been no albums debuting within the prime 10. The most important freshman bow of the week amongst albums got here for Florida Georgia Line’s “LIfe Rolls On,” rolling in at No. 19 with 19,300 album models. The nation duo’s newest was not as massive a starter as earlier efforts, with 12.2 million streams for its particular person songs being tallied up alongside 8,300 full album gross sales and 11.300 tune gross sales.

The rest of the highest 10 albums record, after Wallen’s continued dominance, was stuffed out be Lil Durk, the Weeknd, Pop Smoke, Pooh Shiesty, Swift’s “Folklore,” Ariana Grande, Juice WRLD, Luke Combs and Swift’s “Folklore.”

Though curiosity in “Love Story (Taylor’s Model)” was sturdy sufficient to push the unique “Fearless” album again into the highest 15, the 2008 model of “Love Story” doesn’t seem on the highest 100 of the Rolling Stone songs chart for the week.

See the complete album chart right here. For the songs chart, click on right here.