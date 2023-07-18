Taylor Swift’s New Setlist For Her Last U.S. Shows On Her Eras Tour Includes An Extra Speak Now Song:

If you haven’t heard, Swift adds two new songs to her setlist every night of her Eras Tour to keep things interesting and keep fans upon their toes. Swift said on the first night of her tour, “The strategy, the goal, was going to be to play a new song every night and never play the same one twice.

Last weekend, tens of thousands of individuals went to Denver’s Mile High Stadium to see Taylor Swift in concert. It was thought that the show would bring in $140 million for Colorado’s economy.

Right? So that if you hear one upon this tour, you’d know it was the last time she’d play it in her acoustic set, unless she messed up so badly that she had to do it again in another place. Please send me your best wishes so I don’t do that.”

The 33-year-old singer had been singing 45 songs each night during her three-and-a-half-hour show, but she has now added one more to make it harder.

Those of us who are going to go to one of her future shows are pretty much on the edges of our chairs while we wait to figure out which two additional songs we won’t hear her talk about.

The Reputation tour she did in 2018 was the highest-grossing U.S. tour within decades. It was based on the record of the same name. Her follow-up tour was postponed in 2020 because of COVID, but she kept making her chart-topping hits.

Swift declared that she has sufficient songs from her 10 studio albums to perform on the 52-date tour without repeating any. However, if she ever feels such as she didn’t give a show her all, she might try a song again.

Swift has previously indicated that this could be the situation alongside “Clean,” which she committed to her opening act Gracie Abrams at her first-ever April 1 show within Arlington, Texas.

Swift said upon a TikTok stream of the broadcast that she could have performed the song “better within a higher key, so that’s technically a mess.”

Full List Of All 44 Songs:

Here is a complete list of all 44 songs that will be played on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. This set list relies on the most recent shows, but it might not be perfect for every show.

LOVER ERA Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince Cruel Summer The Man You Need to Calm Down Lover The Archer FEARLESS ERA Fearless You Belong With Me Love Story EVERMORE ERA tis the damn season willow marjorie champagne problems tolerate it REPUTATION ERA Ready for It? Delicate Don’t Blame Me Look What You Made Me Do SPEAK NOW ERA Enchanted Long Live RED ERA 22 We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together I Knew You Were Trouble All Too Well FOLKLORE ERA invisible string betty the last great american dynasty August illicit affiars my tears ricochet cardigan 1989 ERA Style Blank Space Shake It Off Wildest Dreams Bad Blood SURPRISE SONG SURPRISE SURPRISE MIDNIGHTS ERA Lavender Haze Anti-Hero Midnight Rain Vigilante Shit Bejeweled Mastermind Karma

“I was thinking regarding the very first song that I would play for you,” Swift stated at the very first Eras Tour show, when fans still had no idea what the rest of the show would be like.

“I was debating regarding which song to play first, and I thought about how one of the songs I wrote with you in mind during the global epidemic was one of the first songs I composed for Folklore. It was about how much I wanted the connection I feel because of the care you’ve shown me.

She said, “I’m attempting to convey to you I love you, but I’m babbling.” Swift tried once more.

“I was attempting to think of a way to say, ‘I love both of you and need your full attention all the time,’ and “I’m a mirrorball” came to mind.” At the 2:17 mark in the video above, Swift starts to sing “Mirrorball” after the long introduction.

Details About The Tickets:

As the Denver show date got closer, ticket prices went up and down. On the Monday prior to the show, they were as high as $10,000.

Based on Empower Field’s performance capacity and the average price of $250 per ticket, economists calculated that the two nights in Denver brought in $38 million within ticket sales.

But the numbers don’t include the costs that businesses had to pay because Swifties called in sick to watch a long Ticketmaster presale line last November.

People who kept trying during the presale were able to buy two million reservations for the 52-night, 20-city Eras tour. This is the most tickets that Ticketmaster has ever sold in one day.

Along with about 12 million other unhappy fans, the rush of sellers swamped Ticketmaster’s system, which led to court action as well as various types of legislation.

Swift has been running out arenas since her first tour, the Fearless tour, in 2009. During that tour, her shows at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and the Madison Square Garden in New York broke records for how quickly tickets were bought at those venues.

Swift has moved on from basketball courts, which can hold up to 20,000 people, to football grounds, which can hold up to 80,000. Still, her shows sell out in minutes.

The Eras tour started in March in Glendale, Arizona, and at the Super Bowl Stadium, they sold more tickets than the Super Bowl did a month earlier.

At its third stop, AT&T Stadium within Arlington, Texas, where the Dallas Cowboys played, the tour broke the record for the number of people who came to one event.

When she played her first show in Nashville on a Friday night, she broke the record for attendance at a single event. Then, on Saturday and Sunday, she broke her own record twice. Then she did it once more within New Jersey and then again in Pennsylvania.

Kulkarni said that it’s hard to figure out how much these big events cost because most of the costs are intangible. People in Denver might not go out to dinner on the weekends because all the places are full, but Taylor Swift fans will fill those seats.