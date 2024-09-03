Taylor Tomlinson Net Worth 2024: Rising Comedy Star’s Financial Success

Taylor Tomlinson has quickly become one of the brightest young stars in stand-up comedy. At 30 years old, she has already released three hit Netflix specials, hosts her late-night show, and performs to sold-out crowds nationwide.

With her sharp wit, relatable material, and polished delivery, Tomlinson has established herself as a significant voice in comedy who connects with audiences of all ages.

Her rapid rise from open mics to headlining tours showcases her immense talent and tireless work ethic as she reaches new heights in her career.

Who is Taylor Tomlinson?

Taylor Elyse Tomlinson was born in Orange County, California, on November 4, 1993. She grew up in a devoutly Christian family in Temecula, California, which has provided plenty of fodder for her comedy routines.

Tomlinson started doing stand-up at the young age of 16 after taking a comedy class with her father. She performed at church events and school functions before venturing into comedy clubs once she turned 18.

After high school, Tomlinson briefly attended California Polytechnic State University before transferring to a community college closer to home so she could continue pursuing comedy.

She eventually dropped out of college entirely to focus on stand-up full-time. Her early years in comedy involved countless open mics and small shows as she honed her craft and developed her comedic voice.

Tomlinson’s big break came in 2015 when she became a top-10 finalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing at 22.

This national TV exposure helped boost her career as she continued touring and appearing on shows like Conan and The Tonight Show. In 2018, she recorded a 15-minute set for Netflix’s The Comedy Lineup, giving audiences a taste of her talents.

Category Details Full Name Taylor Elyse Tomlinson Date of Birth November 4, 1993 Age (2024) 30 years old Place of Birth Orange County, California, USA Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Hair Color Blonde Nationality American Religion I grew up in a devoutly Christian family

Her first hour-long Netflix special, Quarter-Life Crisis, debuted in March 2020 when Tomlinson was 26.

The special was a huge hit and established her as a major comedy star on the rise. She followed it up with Look At You in 2022 and Have It All in early 2024, solidifying her status as one of the top young comedians working today.

Personal Life and Relationships

Tomlinson keeps much of her personal life private but has opened up about some aspects of her comedy and interviews.

She lost her mother to cancer when she was just eight years old, an experience that has shaped her outlook and comedy. Her father remarried about a year after her mother’s death.

In her first Netflix special, Tomlinson revealed that she had previously been engaged but called off the wedding before filming. She dated fellow comedian Sam Morril from 2020 to 2022.

In her 2024 special Have It All, Tomlinson came out as bisexual and joked about her experiences trying to date women.

She also discussed having a transgender brother and a lesbian sister. As of 2024, Tomlinson is reportedly in a relationship with a woman, though she keeps the details of her romantic life primarily out of the public eye.

Tomlinson has been open about her struggles with mental health, including depression and anxiety. In her 2022 unique Look At You, she revealed she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. She often incorporates her experiences with mental health into her comedy in a relatable and destigmatizing way.

Professional Career and Achievements

Taylor Tomlinson’s comedy career has seen a meteoric rise over the past decade. Some key highlights and achievements include:

Becoming a top 10 finalist on Last Comic Standing in 2015 at age 22

Named one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch” at the 2019 Just For Laughs Festival

Released three hit Netflix stand-up specials between 2020-2024

Performed on The Tonight Show, Conan, and other late-night shows

Embarked on multiple headlining national tours, selling out venues across the country

Started hosting the CBS late-night show After Midnight in January 2024

Consistently ranked as one of the top-grossing touring comedians in recent years

Tomlinson’s comedy style blends observational humor about dating, relationships, and life as a millennial with more personal material about her upbringing and mental health. She’s known for her polished delivery, sharp writing, and ability to find humor in complex topics.

In addition to stand-up, Tomlinson has ventured into other areas of entertainment. She’s developing a semi-autobiographical film with Village Roadshow Pictures that she will star in and co-write. She also previously co-hosted the podcast Self-Helpless.

Age and Physique

Taylor Tomlinson was born in 1993 and is 30 years old as of 2024. She stands at 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) tall. Tomlinson has a slim build and is known for her long blonde hair, which she often wears straight or in loose waves during performances.

While she doesn’t speak much about her physical appearance, Tomlinson has joked in her comedy about being mistaken for a teenager well into her 20s due to her youthful looks.

Her age and appearance have factored into her comedy as she’s tackled topics like dating and adulting from the perspective of a young millennial woman.

Net Worth and Salary

Taylor Tomlinson’s net worth is not publicly known, but various estimates place it between $1 and $5 million as of 2024. This figure has likely grown substantially as her career has taken off in recent years.

Her income comes from multiple sources:

Stand-up touring: Tomlinson reportedly earns around $15,000 per show when headlining significant clubs and theaters. With over 100 shows per year, this is a considerable income stream.

Netflix specials: While the exact figures aren’t public, Netflix comedy specials can pay anywhere from $500,000 to several million dollars, depending on the comedian’s popularity.

Television hosting: Her salary for hosting After Midnight on CBS has not been disclosed, but late-night hosts can earn millions annually.

Other projects: Income from her podcast, potential film deals, and brand partnerships add to her overall earnings.

Category Details Estimated Net Worth (2024) $1-5 million Income Sources Stand-up touring, Netflix specials, television hosting, and other projects Stand-up Earnings Estimated $15,000 per show, over 100 shows per year Netflix Special Earnings Estimated $500,000 to several million per special TV Hosting Salary Undisclosed, but late-night hosts typically earn significant salaries

While her salary details are private, it’s clear that Tomlinson’s financial success has grown along with her rapidly rising career over the past few years. As one of the most in-demand young comedians working today, she likely commands significant paychecks for her various projects and performances.

Company and Investment Details

As a comedian and performer, Taylor Tomlinson is not publicly associated with owning or running significant companies. Her primary business ventures revolve around her brand as an entertainer.

No public information is available about Tomlinson’s personal investments or real estate holdings. Like many successful entertainers, she may have financial advisors helping her manage and invest her earnings, but these details are not publicly known.

It’s worth noting that as Tomlinson’s career grows, she may explore additional business opportunities.

Category Details Business Ventures Primarily focused on her brand as an entertainer Investments No public information on personal investments or real estate holdings Future Business Opportunities Potential expansion into production, podcasting networks, or other entertainment ventures

Successful comedians eventually branch into production companies, podcasting networks, or other entertainment-related ventures. However, Tomlinson focuses primarily on her stand-up career and television hosting duties.

Contact Details and Social Media

Taylor Tomlinson maintains an active presence on social media, which is her primary way of connecting with fans and promoting her work. Her official social media accounts include:

Instagram: @taylortomlinson (2.2 million followers)

TikTok: @taylortomlinson (1.9 million followers)

Twitter: @taylortomlinson (224K followers)

Facebook: Taylor Tomlinson (304K followers)

She regularly posts content related to her comedy, tour dates, and glimpses into her personal life on these platforms. Tomlinson has gained particular popularity on TikTok, where her short-form comedy videos have helped expand her audience.

Tomlinson is represented by the WME (William Morris Endeavor) talent agency for business inquiries. However, specific contact information for bookings or management is not publicly available.

Fans can find information about her upcoming tour dates and purchase tickets through her official website: ttomcomedy.com

Conclusion

At just 30 years old, Taylor Tomlinson has already established herself as one of her generation’s most promising and successful young comedians.

From her early start doing stand-up as a teenager to headlining tours and hosting her late-night show, Tomlinson’s career trajectory has been remarkable.

Her ability to craft relatable, honest, and hilarious material about life as a millennial woman has resonated with audiences of all ages.

By openly discussing topics like mental health, relationships, and growing up in a religious household, Tomlinson has created a unique comedic voice that feels fresh and familiar.

As she continues to expand her reach through television, podcasting, and potentially film, Taylor Tomlinson seems poised for even greater success in the coming years.

Her sharp wit, polished delivery, and tireless work ethic suggest she’ll be a significant force in comedy for decades. For stand-up fans, Taylor Tomlinson is a name to watch.