TBS’ ‘HBCU Cash Out’ Contest Scores for Pop’N Creative

TBS needed to discover a solution to attain extra Black viewers with its lineup of scripted and unscripted comedies. To take action, the WarnerMedia cabler turned to a pair of former TBS advertising and marketing executives who launched their very own artistic store final 12 months in Atlanta final 12 months.

Lori J. Corridor and Jessica D. Lane Alexander, co-founders of Pop’N Creative, got here up with a shopper activation tailored for the YouTube and TikTok period. TBS’ “HBCU Cash Out” contest provided latest graduates of Traditionally Black Schools and Universities the likelihood to get artistic with a 60-second video explaining how their faculty diploma helps them obtain their goals.

The Pop’N Creative crew made the promotion eye-catching by providing three winners the prospect to win $25,000 assist repay scholar mortgage debt. That quantity was significant as a result of analysis reveals that Black faculty graduates usually carry about $25,000 extra in scholar mortgage debt than their white counterparts.

“TBS approached us about eager to do one thing to recruit extra black viewers to community and have interaction the Black neighborhood authentically,” Corridor advised Selection. “They have been very particular about not eager to do something short-term or stylish.”

Lori J. Corridor and Jessica D. Lane Alexander, co-founders of Atlanta-based advertising and marketing agency Pop’N Creative

Courtesy of Pop’N Creative

Pop’N Creative recruited two younger Black actors who’re additionally HBCU grads — former “Cosby Present” co-star Keshia Knight Pulliam and “MacGyver’s” Lance Gross — to function ambassadors for the competition that launched in February. The response was swift. TBS’ inner crew couldn’t decide on simply three winners, so the competition expanded to 4. Corridor proudly notes that every victor does in truth get a full $25,000 to repay debt as a result of TBS threw in one other $8,000 to offset the taxes on the prize cash.

The creativeness and fervour that candidates poured into the method was spectacular, Corridor stated.

“We had submissions that had drone digital camera footage. We had comedic takes on TikTok comedy. We had one other one accomplished as a duet by one particular person and one with a number of movies in a single body,” she stated. “All of them signify their colleges and their satisfaction in HBCUs. The creativity was out of this world.”

The 4 successful movies are posted on TBS’ YouTube channel (alongside promos for TBS reveals, in fact). Winner Kalen Robinson, a 2020 graduate of Howard College, sang a part of her tribute: “Slide me that 25K/to meet my goals of Broadway.”

Corridor offers credit score to TBS advertising and marketing executives Missy Chambless, Telmo Tabuas, Gabby Ballard and Shekia Morant for embracing an unconventional strategy that delivered highly effective content material and resonated with the audience. The ability portrayed within the movies crafted by Robinson and her fellow winners — Anastacia Davis (Alabama State College, 2017), Emani Nichols (Morehouse Faculty, 2020) and Kevin Perry (Delaware State College, 2019) — will undoubtedly get consideration because the winners pursue careers in appearing, video manufacturing and worker recruiting. The winners have been unveiled April 5 in a section on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

“That is the way you construct a greater relationship with the Black neighborhood,” Corridor stated. “You’re actually altering the financial course of those younger individuals’s lives for the higher.”

(Pictured high: Emani Nichols, one in all 4 winners of TBS’ “HBCU Cash Out” contest)