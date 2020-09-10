TBS Orders Competition Series ‘Go-Massive Present’

TBS has picked up a full season of an hour-long expertise competitors sequence titled “Go-Massive Present.”

The present is hosted by Bert Kreischer and options superstar judges Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and “The American Nightmare” Cody from All Elite Wrestling.

The information was introduced on Wednesday concurrently on TBS, TNT and truTV, making it the three networks’ first roadblock announcement. “Go-Massive Present” celebrates essentially the most excessive of abilities, together with monster truck races, alligator coaching and stunt archery as contestants compete in opposition to one another for a grand prize of $100,000.

“We’re going greater and bolder with our unscripted line-up at TBS to offer extra of the content material that viewers love from our platform,” stated Brett Weitz, common supervisor of TNT, TBS and truTV. “’Go-Massive Present’ not solely delivers on this promise with an exciting new tackle expertise competitors, however it’s additionally one other instance of our revolutionary spirit as we proceed to create brand-defining, must-watch tv.”

The present has began manufacturing at Macon Coliseum in Georgia, the place expertise and crew members are following COVID-19 security protocols and isolating collectively by means of the filming of all 10 episodes. As well as, the situation will permit for the first-ever tv drive-in viewers, throughout which attendees can watch the present at a socially-distanced tailgate exterior the venue.

“Go-Massive Present” is about to debut in 2021. The present is produced by Propagate and Matador Content material, a Boatrocker Firm, and govt produced by Todd Lubin and Jay Peterson of Matador Content material; Howard T. Owens, Ben Silverman, and Greg Lipstone of Propagate Content material; showrunner Conrad Inexperienced; Bert Kreischer, Snoop Dogg and Ted Chung for Snoopadelic Movies.