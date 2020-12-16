TBS Renews Samantha Bee’s ‘Full Frontal’ For Sixth Season

Samantha Bee can have one other 12 months to vent to her coronary heart’s delight on her TBS program, “Full Frontal.”

The WarnerMedia-backed community will renew Bee’s satire-and-talk present for a sixth season, which can debut on Wednesday, January 13 at 10:30 p.m. japanese.

“It’s an enormous honor to get to maintain doing this loopy good and foolish present for a sixth season,” mentioned Bee, in a ready assertion. “Is it official although? Are we nonetheless ready for Pennsylvania to certify the sixth season?”

TBS has additionally renewed its first -ook cope with Bee’s manufacturing firm, Swimsuit Competitors, that focuses on creating comedy-focused authentic content material. Swimsuit Competitors focuses on concepts “from people who find themselves flying beneath the radar, or whose work has been underestimated. ”

I’m so proud to have Sam a part of the TBS household. After creating award-winning episodes from the dire parts of her yard, I can’t wait to see what she does with some electrical energy and a roof over her head, mentioned Brett Weitz, common handle ofr TNT TBS and truTV, in a press release. “She is a champion for essential causes and brings points to gentle that encourage, entertain and educate.”

Since launching “Full Frontal” in 2016, Bee has promoted a late-night idea that mixes humor with advocacy. She has examined points across the backlog of rape-kit proof and talked to consultants about whether or not the nation is flirting with autocracy. She has poked enjoyable at NBC’s Jimmy Fallon and WarnerMedia’s CNN. All of it’s executed beneath a philosophy of following her muse. “We do a present to please ourselves,” Bee instructed Selection in 2016.

Like many different late-night hosts, Bee had to determine new strategies of manufacturing when the coronavirus pandemic scuttled the flexibility to host a present in a theater or auditorium. “Full Frontal” is often produced in a facility in Manhattan that additionally hosts John Oliver’s HBO program “Final Week Tonight.” Bee began doing her monologues and interviews from the woods close to a home her household has in New York.

TBS renews the weekly program after asserting that its long-running late-night present led by Conan O’Brien would finish in 2021 after an 11-year stint on the community. O’Brien has signed a cope with WarnerMedia’s HBO Max to guide a brand new weekly 123 collection, and can proceed producing his humorous travelogue specials for TBS.

“Full Frontal”is government produced by Samantha Bee, Jason Jones, Tony Hernandez of Jax Media, Miles Kahn, Alison Camillo, and Pat King.