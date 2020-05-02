TCA Summer Press Tour Canceled Amid Coronavirus – Variety

Because the world faces a worldwide pandemic, one other main tv occasion has been canceled: the Tv Critics Assn. summer season press tour.

Whereas the TCA board members are working with networks to discover digital alternate options to the same old in-person, ballroom-setting press panels, any such choice would seemingly not happen in the course of the regular July-August timeframe for the summer season tour. In any case, the TCA press excursions are used for networks to advertise their new lineups, and with manufacturing halted indefinitely, there are far fewer exhibits to current at such an occasion.

Lately, the TCA’s summer season press tour has taken place on the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. This 12 months the unique plan was to maneuver the gathering to the Langham Lodge in Pasadena, the place the winter tour usually takes place.

The latest tour promoted such winter and spring sequence as Amazon Prime Video’s “Homecoming” Season 2, FX on Hulu’s “Devs” and “Mrs. America,” and it additionally marked Apple TV Plus’ first time attending.

The summer season tour additionally normally consists of the TCA Awards; this 12 months would have marked the 36th annual ceremony, celebrating excellent achievements in present tv, in addition to lifetime profession achievement and a Heritage Award. Final 12 months’s huge winner on the 35th annual ceremony was Amazon’s “Fleabag” which gained for comedy sequence, program of the 12 months and particular person achievement in comedy for creator/star Phoebe Waller-Bridge. David Milch obtained the Profession Achievement Award, and “Deadwood” obtained the Heritage Award.

Calfornia governor Gavin Newsom did ban massive public gatherings by way of the summer season, and this announcement comes simply two weeks after San Diego Comedian-Con introduced its personal cancelation.

The final time the TCA canceled a tour was the winter tour of 2008, as a result of WGA strike.