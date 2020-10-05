TCB Media Rights Founders Set Up New Outfit BossaNova Media

TCB Media Rights boss Paul Heaney and associate Dina Subhani have launched co-production and distribution firm BossaNova Media, simply months after stepping away from their former enterprise.

The brand new outfit will unite producers and consumers in an built-in hub that may fast-track commissioning and dealmaking, chatting with Heaney and Subhani’s distinctive strengths in navigating producer and purchaser relationships.

BossaNova may also assist to co-create exhibits by matching concepts to producers and pairing them with related platforms or broadcasters.

Heaney and Subhani based factual distribution firm TCB Media Rights, which began buying and selling in 2012 as a two-person operation that grew to generate $20 million in revenues. TCB was later acquired by Kew Media Group in October 2017, which allowed it to broaden an progressive distributor-led commissioning technique that was mimicked throughout the trade.

Following the collapse of Kew earlier this 12 months, Heaney and Subhani tried to purchase TCB out of receivership, however had been finally unable to take action, and the corporate was acquired by distributor Past Worldwide in April 2020.

Previous to launching TCB, Heaney served as president and managing director of Cineflix Rights, which he began in 2002 and in addition constructed from a boutique operation into a significant distribution power. Heaney’s CV additionally contains stints at BSkyB, the place he served as business director, and Southern Star, the place he was head of gross sales. Previous to coming into the tv trade, he labored in promoting and media gross sales for 15 years.

Subhani was one of many founding administrators of TCB and performed a key position within the firm’s progress and administration, overseeing accounts, advertising and marketing and monetary planning. In her position as govt director, Subhani additionally steered TCB’s increasing advertising and marketing and occasions division. Subhani started her profession in print and airtime gross sales, working for nationwide U.Ok. newspaper The Every day Telegraph, regional broadcaster Yorkshire Tv and several other radio stations.

“We wish BossaNova to be on the very centre so far as the concepts and exhibits we work with are involved. Our intention is to be dynamic and agile with fast and clear determination making,” stated Heaney. “Our ambition is to be a big assist to platforms which have particular content material wants and producers that want all the above plus endorsement, expertise and co-development of concepts.”

“We shall be speaking to the shopping for and commissioning communities over the following few weeks and that would be the begin of the profit chain for indies. Clearly, we’re a distributor however the time period doesn’t now wholly match the position. Nowadays it’s all about co-productions and collaboration in essentially the most collegiate means potential. We is not going to succeed with out buy-in from either side of the trade and we intend to make this work for them and for all.”

Subhani added: “There’s a whole lot of uncertainty and concern as we stumble by the wreckage of 2020, however Paul and I’ve completed our due diligence and we see a transparent hole available in the market. Name BossaNova what you’ll — distributor, agent, growth platform, financier — however we consider this creative-finance mannequin is what’s wanted in as we speak’s fast-moving world. Now we have listened to each producers and consumers so are assured we all know what’s necessary to each, we hope we’re proper.”