TCCF: Story Exchange Offers Insight Into Creating Content Convergence

An exhibition providing guests the chance to expertise the method of content material growth can be staged through the inaugural version of the Taiwan Inventive Content Fest (TCCF) to discover the long run potentialities of content material convergence.

“There are lots of potentialities for a narrative. It will possibly turn out to be a product, a online game, a card sport, or it may be a tune, a TV present or a movie. A powerful spirited story could be reworked into varied types of expression, and we’re beginning to domesticate this in Taiwan,” stated Frank Huang, the curator of Story Exchange, which runs from Wednesday to Friday at Le Meridien Taipei.

Story Exchange takes its inspiration from the design of an amusement arcade, stated Huang, who can also be the curator of Taiwan’s exhibition on the Venice Structure Biennale 2021. He’s additionally head of Double-Grass, the organizer of the Taipei Artwork Ebook Honest, which concluded on Sunday. Guests pose as traders within the content material industries and given play cash in order that they’ll “make investments” within the tales they like as they roam by way of the exhibition, he stated.

Huang stated the exhibition will current varied phases of story growth, from work-in-progress to its transformation into completely different kinds. The present may also characteristic completely different performances for the viewers to have a style of content material convergence and replicate on the way forward for Taiwan’s content material industries, he stated.

“Content creators want to think about completely different types of expression in order that they’ll produce extra layered output, and that is simply starting in Taiwan,” Huang stated. He stated that interdisciplinary collaboration will thrive as Taiwan additional develops its content material industries.

“Previously, Taiwan didn’t have an excessive amount of confidence to supply plenty of cool tasks. However the previous few years noticed a breakthrough and now we have a lot higher confidence in our personal artistic works,” he stated.

“The method would possibly seem like slightly chaotic, however the flexibility and full of life character of Taiwanese folks permit them to develop works which have nice potential.”