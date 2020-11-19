TCCF: Taiwan’s VR Industry Seeks New Outlets

Music is predicted to play a outstanding function within the improvement of content material for digital actuality, following video games and movies. However the development of VR content material will rely on a pool of next-generation expertise who can grasp each artwork and know-how.

“We want multi-disciplinary younger expertise,” says Liu Szu-Ming, president of HTC Vive Originals, at a Taiwan Inventive Content material Fest (TCCF) panel dialogue on Wednesday. “We want lots of people to be educated in each know-how and artwork, and we will faucet into this pool of expertise for our future improvement. Younger folks, no matter their background, ought to work in an interdisciplinary method.”

Yang Meng-yin, director of the Kaohsiung Movie Archive and Kaohsiung Movie Competition, which has been actively concerned in VR movie manufacturing in recent times, mentioned it has taken the group three years to grasp VR content material manufacturing.

“Cinema has develop into an exhibition venue within the context of VR. Manufacturing requires interdisciplinary collaboration,” Yang mentioned.

Taiwan’s VR productions have earned worldwide standing in recent times. That is because of each the HTC Vive headsets, which have develop into the trade commonplace, and the push for authentic content material manufacturing and promotion. Taiwan-made VR content material has been frequently showcased on the Venice Movie Competition.

To provide Taiwan’s VR content material manufacturing an extra push, the Taiwan Inventive Content material Company (TAICCA) launched the primary Immersive Content material Grant for worldwide co-productions within the first quarter of 2020. The primary 5 winners have been chosen in June with every receiving $123,000 (NT$3.5 million) to develop their initiatives.

HTC Vive Originals has been engaged on enhancing music experiences through VR, together with the manufacturing of digital concert events with volumetric images and stay broadcasting of concert events that promise to supply audiences a sense of “flying.” The corporate can also be producing extra animation with 360-degree stop-motion filming at a fee of 20 frames per second, Liu mentioned.

VR content material buying and selling utilizing blockchain know-how might also be the following space of improvement, Liu mentioned. “We wish to create a buying and selling platform that’s open and clear. Blockchain know-how is important to guard the IP, because the content material is extremely priced and of excessive worth.”