Tchia, the beautiful and colorful tropical indie, has a new trailer and date for PC, PS4 and PS5

The title of the independent studio Awaceb was seen during The Game Awards 2021 gala.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated 10 December 2021, 11:20 6 comments

Just a few months ago we were talking about Tchia, a new title from an independent development studio that has garnered power for its looks and fresh proposition. Fortunately, we were able to see him again last night during the celebration of The Game Awards 2021, which left us an early morning full of ads.

Their creators, Awaceb, they presented a new trailer that you can see on these lines. In it, we see more than a minute and a half of footage with a lot of gameplay corresponding to the pre-alpha of the game. The title dazzles us again with its neat and colorful aesthetics, in addition to several interesting playable ideas, some already well known.

It allows us to take control of animals and objectsOn the PlayStation blog, its director Phil Crifo tells us a little more about the intentions of the study. It stands out, how could it be otherwise, the mechanics of Soul Jumping, or jump between souls, which allows us to take control of numerous animals and objects throughout the world to offer us new ways to face combat and exploration.

Tchia has set her launch window at the spring 2022, where it will reach PC and PlayStation consoles. If you’ve been wanting to know who the winners of the night at The Game Awards 2021 were, take a look at the list of winners, which left us prizes that were practically sung, but also several surprises that we did not expect.

