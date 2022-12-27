TDTChannels returns “improved and stronger than ever”

A little over a month ago, at Genbeta we gave sad news: TDTChannels, one of the most popular platforms for watching DTT online in a totally legal way, was saying goodbye. Officially, the project “went on hiatus” which left some hope open to see a return of the project.

Yesterday, as a Christmas gift, through its official networks and its news channel, those responsible for TDTChannels announced their intention to bring the project back to life. As of January 6, 2023, we can enjoy all its channels on the web and in the Android and iOS applications. Instead of Telegram, communication with users and collaborators will take place on Discord.

TDTChannels returns in January 2023. 🥳🎉 You want to know more? 📰👇 Press release, on Discord, our new community. https://t.co/iu4mhyjXYz —TDTChannels | Free-to-air TV and Radio channels (@tdtchannels) December 24, 2022

The reasons for goodbye were what we suspected





Despite the fact that TDTChannels only included links to free-to-air broadcasts authorized by the rights holders, at the time the project was paused we suspected that the goodbye had to do with legal problems. And in the statement issued by the platform they come to confirm these suspicions.

As they review, since its birth in 2019 They have faced complaints from big players like LaLiga, which in 2019 got Google to remove the Android app from the Google Play Store. In October 2022, shortly before the closure, LaLiga also denounced the TDTChannels Telegram channel, which had a very active community. From TDTChannels they argue that they alleged a “violation of the DMCA not applicable, since the platform does not broadcast any content and it is transmitted directly by the media, through its official links.”

TDTChannels asked the Telegram support team to reopen the channel, as well as the evidence justifying said blocking, but received no response. From Genbeta we also asked LaLiga for these tests, and we did not get them.

According to what the agency told Genbeta, they had provided evidence that showed that football content protected by copyright was shared on said channel. Those responsible have expressed the intention of return after weeks of work, in which they have received legal advice. A happy ending to a complicated path.