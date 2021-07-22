Teach products and services affected on Konkan Railway path because of heavy rains

Teach products and services at the Konkan Rail path in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra have been suspended on Thursday morning following heavy rains and a spate of river within the area. Baban Ghatge, Deputy Common Supervisor (Public Family members), ‘Konkan Railway Company Restricted’ stated that there was once disruption at the path. Because of which 8 trains have been diverted, stopped or canceled earlier than their vacation spot.Additionally Learn – Monsoon In India Replace: Monsoon reaches Odisha-Bengal-UP-Bihar-Jharkhand, caution of heavy rain in Mumbai lately

He stated that once heavy rains, the water degree reached above the risk mark close to the Vashistha river bridge between Chiplun and Kamathe stations of Ratnagiri. Additionally Learn – Heavy rain caution in Maharashtra, 15 NDRF groups deployed

“Teach products and services in this segment had been quickly suspended preserving in view the security of the passengers,” Ghatge stated. Additionally Learn – Monsoon In India: Monsoon will knock in North India too quickly, caution of heavy rain in Maharashtra, know the newest replace

The Konkan Railway path has been affected for the second one time in the previous couple of days. On June 19, products and services have been suspended for an afternoon because of seepage of water within the Previous Goa Tunnel close to Panaji. Konkan Railway has a 756 km lengthy rail path from Roha close to Mumbai to Thokur close to Mangaluru.