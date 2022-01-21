Teachers believe that abolishing the subject of Computer Science will reduce technological vocations: “it is not enough to know how to use the mobile”

A few days ago, during an interview on French TV, presidential candidate Éric Zemmour was asked if, in addition to Latin and Greek —whose recovery in the school curriculum he promotes—, he would also introduce the learning of “languages ​​of the digital age”, such as “Python, PHP or JavaScript”.

Almost at the same time, here to the south of the Pyrenees (where Greek will not be compulsory, not even in the humanities baccalaureate), the intention of the current Government of also abolish the subject of Information and Communication Technologies, traditionally known as the ‘subject of Computer Science’, on the occasion of the implementation of our umpteenth educational reform, the LOMLOE.

According to the ministry, the subject of Computer Science does not disappear, it becomes a transversal ‘competence’

Pilar Alegría, the Minister of Education and Vocational Training, stated that technically, the subject does not disappear, but becomes a ‘transversal competence’:

“The educational curriculum with this law changes and a concept is introduced to work at the level of competence. Digital or technological competence transcends and runs through the entire educational curriculum, from early childhood education to primary education and Bachiller”.

But that is not the same as maintaining a course, just as using computers in ministries is not the same as having a Ministry of Technology. Ezequiel Jerez, spokesperson for the Andalusian Association of Computer Science Teachers (Aapri), does not share In statements to El Confidencial, the idea of ​​the Minister of that the subject is equivalent to “acquiring digital skills”,

“We should not teach a child to use a computer, because he learns that at home. [En el colegio] you have to be familiar with databases or programming. Knowledge applicable to many university subjects.

Currently, although Computer Science was not a compulsory subject, the LOMCE did expressly mention it among those that the centers could choose to offer as optional subjects. Now, however, it remains in the hands of the autonomous communities to continue including this subject or another similar one… or completely ignore this field of knowledge.

What consequences can this decision have?

And this happens just when professionals and teachers they had begun to put on the table the need to declare it compulsory “at least in the two Bachillerato courses”. Now, several civil society organizations, from the Soc. Científica Informática of Spain to the Conference of Directors and Deans of Informatics have begun a collection of signatures to request the rectification of the Executive:

“He talks about a process of digital transformation and the basic knowledge to understand how this subject works is far from the teachings of the youngest”.

Manuel Enciso, director of the Informatics ETSI of the University of Malaga, stated in statements to Diario Sur that he did not understand how this subject could disappear precisely at a time when Spanish technology companies say they have serious problems finding enough professionals in our country. your fear is that, in addition, this decision hinders the work of university teachers:

“A student can come to us without having touched anything about computer science in Baccalaureate. Vocations must be worked on from Primary or Secondary: we are not giving young people the opportunity to learn about a technological vocation. Without having studied it, it is difficult for them to opt for a career technology. And, if they do it without having had previous contact, academic failure is assured”. “Programming is a new language that it is necessary to know… because using a mobile phone or a tablet does not give us digital skills.”

Last year, the secretary of the Council of Computer Engineering Colleges, José García Fanjul, stated that the lack of computer skills was a structural problem in Spanish society, attributable to its null presence in primary education, and pointed out the paradox that the Government was devoting millions to projects on artificial intelligence, while

“no one is explaining to children what artificial intelligence is […] we are training citizens who believe that information technology is something similar to magic”.

