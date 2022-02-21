Team LeBron beat Team Durant and celebrated in the 2022 NBA All Star Game

This Monday was the All-Star Game de la NBA in Cleveland, Ohio Come in Team LeBron and Team Durant, although the captain of the second team was not present for a sad family reason. The side led by the legend of the Cavaliers and of the Heats of Miami took the victory by 163-160. Stephen Curry, MVP of the night, he hit 16 triples, an absolute record, and reached 50 points, two shy of the maximum record established in a duel of this style.

The first quarter was a triumph for the team led by the star of The Angels Lakers by 47-45. That stage was a pure show of dunks, triples and all yoops. The most prominent were Joel Embiid (top scorer with 11 points), his own LeBron and Devin Bucker. Although the reality is that no player dedicated himself to defending and each one was free to make the most spectacular score he rehearsed. So much so that there were no faults.

*Impressive dunk by Joel Embiid

The second quarter was kept by Team Durant, As it was expected. That way, each team was able to get 100 thousand dollars for the foundation that he sponsored at this meeting. Those dressed in red raised funds for the food bank of Clevelandwhile those of LeBron they were for a state school program. Curry he reached his eighth triple in that stage which ended 49-46.

*Lamelo Ball wasted his magic in the big game

At halftime, there was a tribute to the 75 best players in NBA history, who had been announced last October and chosen by a panel of experts. Michael Jordan, Magic Jhonson, Shaquille O’Neal, Scottie Pippen, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Steve Nash, Isiah Thomas, Chris Paul, Allen Iverson, Dennis Rodman, Reggie Miller, Gary Payton, Kevin Garnett and several more were present at the event, while others, such as Larry Bird, Tim Duncan y Kevin Durant they sent their video greeting their fans. The most applauded were LeBron James, the late Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

* Spectacular triple by Stephen Curry, MVP of the night

The third quarter was tied at 45 and each team took half of the prize money. USD 100 thousand. At the same time, there was a shellfish show that made the spectators vibrate and, as can be imagined, the most outstanding was Curry with a long shot that aroused the screams of those present, especially since the Warriors man turned before he entered. He already knew he was going inside.

In this way they reached the last quarter 139-138 with the team of Durant above and a goal of 163 points. The first to arrive was going to stay with the victory. There was no surprise and the Team LeBron was the winner. It was precisely the captain of the team who scored the winning double against his people and celebrated a new victory in the All Star Game.

The commissioner of the NBA, Adam Silver, with the great actor Bill Murray (USA TODAY Sports)

LeBron Jamesthe figure of Los Angeles Lakersshared with three other MVP winners: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks), Steph Curry (warriors) and Nikola Jokic (Nuggets). the veteran DeMar DeRozan (Bulls) completed the starting five of the Team LeBronwhich faced the other team captained by Kevin Durant (Nets), who was unable to take the court due to injury.

As the most voted players in each conference, LeBron and Durant shared their teammates again team at an event that took place just over a week ago and was televised live. One detail was that when the reserve players were divided, none of the captains named James HardenMVP of the 2018 season and three-time leading scorer in the NBA, who fell to the bottom of the list.

At 37 years old, King James participated in his 18th All-Star Game, equaling Kobe Bryant in second place in the ranking of selections. Just one nomination away from reaching Kareem Abdul Jabbar in the lead, this event had a special flavor for the forward as it was held in Cleveland, a city near his native Akron to which he gave his first and only championship in history in 2016.

“I’m excited for our team, looking forward to finishing the season with this new group and these new players,” Durant said in the preview, injured in his left knee since January. The starting quintet of Team Durant was formed by Joel Embiid (Sixers), Ja Morant (Grizzlies), Jayson Tatum (Celtics), Andrew Wiggins (warriors) and Bring Young (Hawks).

The substitutes of Durant’s team fueron: Devin Booker (Suns), Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves), Zach LaVine (Bulls), Dejounte Murray (Spurs), Khris Middleton (Bucks), LaMelo Ball (Hornets) y Rudy Gobert (Jazz).

At Team LeBronwhile, los reservas fueron: Luka Doncic (Mavericks), Darius Garland (Cavaliers), Chris Paul (Suns), Jimmy Butler (Heat), Donovan Mitchell (Jazz), Fred VanVleet (Raptors) y James Harden (Sixers).

Injuries kept big names in the league away from this event, such as Kawhi Leonard y Paul GeorgeClippers leaders, Damian Lillard (Blazers), Zion Williamson (Pelicans) and Anthony Davis (Lakers). A special case is that of Kyrie Irvingwho did not merit to play his eighth All-Star Game due to his refusal to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, which disqualifies him from playing the Brooklyn Nets’ home games.

KEEP READING:

The NBA tribute to the best 75 players in history: the ovation for Jordan and the particular look of Rodman

The All Star show in the NBA: the record in the triple tournament and Obi Toppin’s acrobatics that gave him the title in dunks

One more step towards eternity: what are Ginóbili’s merits to enter the Hall of Fame

Manu Ginóbili was chosen as a finalist to enter the Basketball Hall of Fame: how his inclusion will be decided