Team Sachin Pilot Releases Video Of Supporting MLA, Keep Watching Strategy

New Delhi / Jaipur: On Monday, the team of Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot in the Congress government, adopting rebellious attitude in Rajasthan, released the first video. In a hotel in Manesar in which Congress MLAs and other MLAs of their camp are seen strategizing in a resort in Manesar, Haryana. At the same time, MLAs of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot camp in Jaipur were seen discussing their strategy at the Fairmont Hotel for the proposed Congress meeting at 10 am on Tuesday.

In this video of the pilot camp, the number of MLAs is not visible, as many are being claimed. Sachin Pilot has claimed to have 30 MLAs in his favor. At the same time, Chief Minister Gehlot has claimed during the Legislature Party meeting on Monday that he has the necessary strength and his government is safe.

Haryana: Rajasthan Congress MLAs Inder Raj Gurjar, PR Meena, GR Khatana, and Harish Meena among others, at a hotel in Manesar. (Video released from Sachin Pilot's office of MLAs supporting him) pic.twitter.com/IHToT5tkiR

Senior Congress leader Deepender Singh Shekhawat demands strength test

Senior Congress leader Deepender Singh Shekhawat on Monday demanded a strength test in the Rajasthan Assembly as soon as possible to clarify how many MLAs are in support of Congress President Sachin Pilot. He also made it clear from the Pilot group that he does not want to leave the Congress and will not join the BJP even if a helpless situation arises.

They will not join BJP even if helpless situation arises

Shekhawat said, “We want a power test as soon as possible, which will clarify the situation.” We are with the Congress and Congress President Sachin Pilot. “He said,” I want to clarify that we will not join the BJP and do not want to leave the Congress and even if a helpless situation arises, they are not in the BJP. ” Will be When asked if the pilot group is considering forming a new party, he said that till now we have not thought anything but we will not go with the BJP. We are only talking about leadership change.

The MLAs present in the Chief Minister’s meeting were not with him from the heart and soul

Shekhawat said, “About 30 MLAs are in support of State Congress Committee President Sachin Pilot. This number can also be more than 30. It will be clear if there is a strength test in the house. ” Shekhawat said that people have seen what can happen under political pressure. He said that the MLAs were present in the Congress Legislature Party meeting, but they were not there with their hearts and souls. He said that whether there were 109 MLAs in support of Gehlot faction or not, it will be clear from the strength test in the House.