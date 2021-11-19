Teamfight Tactics cooperative mode is now available

You can join any other player in this experimental mode that reaches the title.

By Axel García / Updated 19 November 2021, 08:43 Comment

Riot Games is on a winning streak. Not happy with the great success that has been its Arcane animated series, its recent esports World Cup and the launch of new properties for consoles and PC, the Californian developer refuses to take the foot off the gas, and now brings a new cooperative way to Teamfight Tactics called Dynamic duo, which is one of the strong cards in the new season of Hulks and Gadgets.

The patch is now available in the gameStarting today, you will be able to access this experimental 2vs2vs2vs2 mode thanks to the latest patch 11.23 update. For this new mode, you and your partner you will share the life points, so it will be necessary to be more careful, because if either of the two runs out of points, the game will be lost.

This mode brings with it additional add-ons such as Auxiliary Armory, which will allow you to give your partner objects, or special improvements during the game, including a special object called Rune of Loyalty, which will serve to grant champions to your companion.

Cooperative mode is experimental, so don’t expect it to stick around foreverEach game will require an extra level of strategySince by winning a fight before your partner, the champions that remain on your board will be able to jump to your companion’s and help him in his battle.

Being a experimental mode, the settings will be constant, and don’t expect it to stay in TFT forever. Additionally, the patch brings changes to random passive buff boosts, which you can choose to change your composition on the battlefield.

Finally, Teamfight Tactics version 11.23 will include small changes and new features in increases, Hyper Rolls, TFT Coins and bug fixes, and you can check everything in detail on the official site.

More about: Teamfight Tactics and Riot Games.