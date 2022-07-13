Teams has become a remote work control tool: a status can mean that you don’t work. so you will avoid it

Teleworking has encouraged the use of numerous tools to be able to telework in a group in a comfortable way. Microsoft Teams has been one of these applications to be able to work in a group, and although it has many valuable features, it can also be used by your superiors to monitor you while you are at home. This is a practice that has unfortunately become popular, and that can lead to numerous problems for the privacy of teleworkers.

And it is that as it happens in other messaging platforms such as Discord, in the event that it is detected that you are not moving the mouse your status can be changed from Available to Away. And this can just serve as an excuse to control yourself and find out if you are working or not.

The state of Teams, a tool for spying on workers

By default, Microsoft Teams can go into an away state when you’re not moving your mouse in a period of 5 minutes, but also when you keep it minimized so you can work on other parts of the system. This makes your colleagues and bosses they can feel that you are not working and that you’re taking too long a break.





It can create a state of constant anxiety, constantly opening Teams and having to move your mouse to not go into an away state. In most cases nothing will happen if you become absent, but in some companies that they can shine by their toxicity without a doubt it is a serious problem to take into account, since it can become a absolute control measure.

It must be remembered that there are already numerous cases in which the fact of monitoring personal calls made or controlling the PC screen constantly to know what you are doing has been reported. Many of these have come to court and have been sentenced after unfair dismissalsalso as a result of the little culture that exists regarding teleworking in our country.

How can you end up solving

In the event that you are worried about this, or that you have simply been given a wake-up call in your company (although they have no right) there are ways to remedy it. The first one is through the Microsoft Teams settings, with a very simple trick to always appear as connected. Simply, you have to follow the following steps:

In Teams, tap on your profile in the top right corner.

Click on Define status message .

Write any state.

At the bottom you will find a dropdown after the message Clear status message after… and select Never .

Click on Ready





from that moment the status will not change even if you are working on other applications or even if you don’t move the mouse in a while. The only thing you are going to take into account in this case is that the absent mode will only be activated when the computer hibernates or is blocked.

But in addition to this measure, within Teams you can also opt for external programs that record the movement of your mouse and then reproduce it constantly so that it feels like there is a human behind the computer moving. The program in question is PlayStatic which automates mouse and keyboard movements and that can be downloaded for free.





It is a really simple program that is light in weight, and all you have to do is start recording. When giving it, make several movements with your mouse on the screen, and stop the recording. Automatically the pattern you have made it will be able to replicate constantly and thus the computer will interpret that you are using it, although it is not so. All this in order to avoid that absolute control to any teleworker that can be seen in this situation.

And in case you are on macOS, the application that can be very helpful with a similar operation is Jiggler, which keeps your Mac always on and alert. That is why it will simply move the mouse from time to time, keeping all programs open and in the Available state.