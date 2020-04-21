TeamTO Hires Clelia Santi, Judith Bruneau, Maintains Production Levels – Variety

As a number of manufacturing firms lay off crew, French animation studio TeamTO has introduced two new hires, each central figures within the enormous explosion of French animation during the last twenty years, with Clélia Santi being appointed as head of manufacturing, and Judith Bruneau to the newly-created place of line producer and expertise scout, TeamTO introduced Tuesday, April 21.

The hires come as TeamTO manufacturing continues unabated on a number of sequence, even amid the COVID-19 disaster, as animation consolidates as one sector which will below distinctive circumstances meet some or all the sanitary challenges posed by coronavirus.

Beginning off as an OnEntertainment manufacturing supervisor on “The Little Prince” and head of manufacturing on “Peter Pan,” then working as manufacturing supervisor on Luc Besson’s TV sequence spinoff “Arthur and the Minimoys,” then at Xilam on its first first 3D undertaking, “Oggy Oggy,” Santi will oversee day-to-day actions on TeamTO’s present improvement/manufacturing slate.

A VFX coordinator and producer for movie, video and promoting at Duran Duboi, the place she oversaw its first function, “La Mechanique du Coeur,” produced with EuropaCorp, from 2012 Bruneau headed up the Brussels workplace of “Despicable Me” and “Minions” animator Mac Guff. She returned to France to work with TeamTO as director of manufacturing on “Skylanders” Season 2 and “Ricky Zoom” Season 1, in addition to Superprod’s “Les Blagues de Toto.”

Working with Santi, Bruneau will analysis, recruit and handle expertise, overseeing the staffing wants of each TeamTO studios by means of pre-production, manufacturing and post-production.

Bruneau will “scout for brand new expertise and likewise look to convey on animators from inside the corporate. One among our passions is discovering, nurturing and selling new expertise,” Guillaume Hellouin, TeamTO president, informed Variety.

Santi and Bruneau tackle an ever-building TeamTO slate which incorporates its personal productions – “Presto! Faculty of Magic,” with France’s M6 and Canal Plus, a derivative of function animation “Home of Magic”; and “Mighty Mike” – and eOne’s “PJ Masks” and “Ricky Zoom,” and Silvergate’s Netflix sequence “Creature Circumstances,” amongst others.

TeamTO will quickly announce a brand new unique sequence manufacturing, and is in superior negotiations to animate one other new sequence, this time for a U.S. broadcaster, Hellouin stated.

Mighty Mike

TeamTO

In preparation for the transfer to a brand new Paris studio in 2021, TeamTO researched and applied HP RGS (Distant Graphics Software program) over a Digital Personal Community, permitting it to take away open-space work stations from its present Paris studio to a distant location information middle.

As Paris moved in the direction of lockdown, it used that secured RGS know-how and protocols to transition in three days from studio to earn a living from home for its 300 Paris studio workers. With out the complication of out-housed animation to third-party amenities – all TeamTO animation is carried out in-house – TeamTO stays on deadline to ship its present slate, Hellouin stated.

“The know-how is accessible to everybody but it surely’s not that simple to grasp it,” he added. “Some [animation] studios in France have determined to shut as a result of they don’t have the technical group capable of deal with it, others partially use it, however I believe we’re form of an exception to have 98% of our workers working from dwelling.”

One secret is adequate Web bandwidth entry. The HP RGS system requires bandwidths over 15 Mbps. Most TeamTO Paris animators reside within the metropolis or shut suburbs so can faucet into fiber optics networks. In Valence, animators are utilizing 25 Mbps ADSL connections. Six who shouldn’t have that entry proceed to work on the Valence studio facility whose 500 square-meter measurement permits for social distancing.

“Due to the appearance of digital platforms, the demand for animation has by no means been so excessive,” stated Hellouin.

TeamTO goals to work with OTT platforms but additionally assist to take care of strong broadcasters in Europe that fee exhibits with robust native attraction, fueling a variety of content material, added Patricia de Wilde, TeamTO’s head of promoting and new enterprise .

“There’s a must stability exhibits of extra international curiosity and people of extra native tastes, know-how and cultural pursuits. That’s a dialog which will intensify throughout confinement,” she added.

(Pictured, prime, left to proper: Judith Brunei, Guillaume Hellouin, Clélia Santi)