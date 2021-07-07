Tearful Saira Banu Escorts Dilip Kumar’s Stays To Bandra’s Area; B-The town Celebs Accumulate To Pay Their Remaining Respects

New Delhi | Jagran Leisure Table: As soon as once more, Indian cinema is deeply saddened after dropping the oldest and mythical actor, Dilip Kumar, within the early morning hours as of late. He left one of the most nice legacies that can encourage generations to come back. Despite the fact that it is without doubt one of the onerous occasions for all his lovers and celebrities, it’s the toughest for his spouse Saira Banu. She at all times stood as a rock subsequent to the actor and not left him on my own, even right through his regimen checkups. No longer simplest this, she additionally stored the lovers of veteran actors knowledgeable about his well being situation by means of Twitter.

The diva of yesteryear, Saira Banu, mourned her husband’s dying as she escorts the actor’s stays to their house in Bandra, Mumbai. She used to be noticed in Hinduja medical institution and ambulance accompanied by means of her circle of relatives and closed. Mumbai Police shaped a human chain so the ambulance may just go back and forth safely to his house.

Listed here are some movies and footage of Dilip Kumar’s stays:

Consistent with stories, Dilip Kumar’s funeral shall be held at 5pm as of late in Juhu Qabrastan, Santacruz, Mumbai with complete state honours.

B-town celebs Shabana Azmi, Vidya Balan and husband Sidharth Roy Kapur have been noticed arriving at Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu’s place of dwelling to pay her ultimate respects to the mythical actor.

In the meantime, Top Minister Narendra Modi and celebrities like Lata Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Raakhee, Waheeda Rehman, amongst others, mourned the dying of Dilip Kumar. Chatting with ETimes, Hema Malini mentioned that they had misplaced the ultimate pillar of Bollywood. “Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand and Dilip Kumar have been the 3 pillars of Bollywood. Every had their very own taste of appearing. With Raj saab I began my profession in Hindi motion pictures. With Dev saab I used to be fortunate sufficient to shoot 7-8 movies. He beloved me very a lot. Sadly, then again, I by no means were given the danger to be paired up in opposition to Dilip Saab.