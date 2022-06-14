Tears of emotion, a personal message to a club legend and the support of his family: this was Marcelo’s farewell from Real Madrid

Marcelo says goodbye to Real Madrid



After lifting another Champions League, the Brazilian Marcelo Vieira and the Real Madrid they put an end to their extensive relationship of 16 years with an emotional tribute. The historic merengue side, which garnered 25 titles and became the most successful player in the history of the institution, he said goodbye to the club in tears.

As soon as he began his speech from the lectern, The 34-year-old footballer could not contain his tears: “I wanted to thank the club, my teammates that I was lucky enough to play during all these years, the coaches I had, the props who are like family to me, the people who work in the residence, the security people, those who They work behind the scenes, those who do the dirty work…”

“It’s complicated… We only dedicate ourselves to playing footballbut I would like to clarify that for us to play well, that we have clean clothes, clean boots there is a job behind and that I learned at Real Madrid. I want to thank everyone, the best club in the world for being able to enjoy this. When I say dirty work, you understand me. We are doing what we like and we have everything to enjoy, ”she pointed out.

Marcelo and Real Madrid ended a 16-year relationship (Reuters)

The footballer, who in his last season he was able to celebrate obtaining the Spanish league and the Champions League (the fifth, a difficult number for any player to reach), was very happy to be part of the history of the merengue club: “Being in the best club in the world, making history, that my children see that I was able to play in The best club in the world…”

I also want to thank my wife who has been by my side since I began my life as a footballer, who has given me two wonderful children… I have more children who are dogs, a turtle, a cat, I have a zoo at home (he joked). I want to thank her because we have formed a family, and if today I am what I am, and if I have the strength that I have today, it is surely because of you, Clarice”, she assured through tears.

“When I left Brazil I had in mind to play in a big team in Europe, play the Champions League and others and when I signed for Real Madrid when I was 18, my wife was 17, it was a wonderful adventure. In my head I thought I could reach the top, and today I leave here being the player who won the most titles in the history of the best club in the world”, he reflected.

Marcelo is the player with the most titles in the history of Real Madrid (Reuters)

Among all those present at the Ciudad Deportiva de Valdebebas was also the legendary white scorer, Raúlfor which Marcelo had some emotional words: “The Cap is here. I wanted to thank you because when I arrived you had a very big detail with me (breaks down in tears). When my son was born, as a captain you taught me a lot, you gave us, you and your family, a basket with many things and I will not forget that”.

“You had a very big detail with me and I began to see you as a captain, as an example, and in football I had many examples and I wanted to follow yours. Today I leave here being able to tell you that I had a very strong example that was you. I never said this, everything I say is from the heart and I wanted to thank you in person, “he acknowledged.

Finally, Marcelo Viera stressed that, “Today is a day of joy, we cry because we have many emotions, many memories and I am very happy. I leave here with my head held high, my family is very proud of me. I’m lucky. It is not a goodbye, it is a see you later, because I do not feel that I am leaving Madrid. If one day I come and they don’t give me a ticket, they are going to have a problem” (she joked).

