Teaser, Poster For Mamoru Hosoda’s ‘Belle’ Unveiled by Studio Chizu

Studio Chizu is unveiling the primary teaser and poster for Mamoru Hosoda’s extremely anticipated animated function “Belle,” the revered Japanese director’s follow-up to the Oscar-nominated movie “Mirai.”

Paris-based gross sales firm Charades is representing the movie in worldwide markets and can kick off gross sales on the digital European Movie Market. Nippon Tv handles gross sales for Asia.

Hosoda’s ninth function, “Belle” follows Suzu, a 17-year-old highschool pupil residing in a rural village along with her father. For years she has solely been a shadow of herself. Sooner or later, Suzu enters “U,” a digital world of 5 billion on-line members, and he or she turns into Belle, a world-famous singer. Belle quickly meets with a mysterious creature with whom she embarks on a journey of adventures and love of their quest of turning into who they honestly are.

Studio Chizu

“’Belle’ is the film that I’ve all the time wished to create and I’m solely in a position to make this movie a actuality due to the end result of my previous works,” stated Hosoda, whose earlier movie “Mira” world premiered at Cannes’s Administrators Fortnight in 2018 earlier than incomes an Oscar and Golden Globe nomination, in addition to profitable the Annie Award for finest impartial animated function.

“I discover romance, motion and suspense on the one hand, and deeper themes reminiscent of life and loss of life on the opposite. I count on this to be a giant leisure spectacle,” stated Hosoda.

Hosoda has tackled the impression of expertise on our lives earlier than, notably on “Summer time Wars” and in addition directed “Digimon: The Film – Digimon Journey: Youngsters’s Warfare Sport!”

“Belle” can be launched by Toho in Japan in summer time 2021 to mark Studio Chizu’s tenth anniversary. The film is being produced by Hosoda’s long-standing collaborator, Yuichiro Saito, president of Studio Chizu, the director’s animation banner.

Apart from “Mirai,” Charades’ robust monitor file in animation additionally contains “I Misplaced My Physique,” Ben Stassen’s 3D animated options “Bigfoot Famous person” and “The Queen’s Corgi.”