Teasing, discrimination and anxiety: what it’s like to live with atopic dermatitis

“For AD to occur there must be a genetic predisposition and contact with the environment that ultimately activates the immune system in the wrong way”

The main symptom of atopic dermatitis (AD) is itchy skin which derives in redness and lesions. Yes ok has no cure Still, a good diagnosis will facilitate access to a treatment that control that manifestation

Those who present AD in general have a problem of skin barrier permeabilitythis means that the skin is much more permeable, swells quickly and loses water, which causes it to dry out and swell faster. For this to happen there are genetic factors involved, so that if there is a family history, such as both parents having allergic diseasesthere will be up to an 80% chance that the child has an allergic disease, such as AD.

In the framework of World Atopic Dermatitis Day, experts gave details of the disease and patients reported how is the day to day with the symptoms to raise awareness about the importance of this condition.

Dr. Paula Luna, dermatologist and member of the German Hospital Dermatology Service, explained that AD is a complex pathology for which patients suffer greatly

For AD to occur, there must be a genetic predisposition and contact with environment which ultimately activates the immune system in the wrong way. Then there are other factors like the stress, infections the contact with chemical elements that irritate the skin more and that can worsen or alter the control of AD. Fortunately, with the appearance of new treatments patients are given hope, with safer and more effective drugs”, explained Dr. Claudio Parisi, Specialist in Allergy and Immunology, Head of the Adult and Pediatric Allergy Sections of the Italian Hospital of Buenos Aires.

Parisi assured that, “when it is possible to use the medication improves quality of life of patients and families. However, we have the barrier of cost and lack of access because, even if they have coverage, many times patients have to go through previous, older treatments, and show that there is no response to them in order to progress towards the most recent ones”.

Treatments aim to control itching and skin lesions in patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.

Marcelawho was a Physical Education teacher all his life, was diagnosed with AD at 60 years and he was for three without knowing what he had. “When the disease appeared, she gave classes in jewelry and I couldn’t stop scratching myself I did it under my work table, it was unbearable. I had to change my way of dressing because I couldn’t put on tight clothes to prevent them from constricting my legs, I was wearing huge pants, no stockings because my feet were hurt, I even had to change rooms because the sheets were bloody every day; it was very stressfulI changed even my feeding because I believed that I could not consume anything with fat, sugar and flour. It was hell,” he recounted.

“In my case, I could afford to stop workingbut still the disease totally conditions you: you cannot go out on the street, it crosses all areas of your life and psychologically it destroys you, because you feel that you do not want them to see you; In addition, the medication I was taking I swelled up; Seeing myself in the mirror was already a drama, ”he completed.

Parisi assured that, “when medication is used, it improves the quality of life of patients and families. However, we have the barrier of costs and lack of access

On the other hand, the graduate in Psychology Laura Vanesa Resnichencoa member of ADAR, is also a patient with AD and mother of a 9-year-old boy with the same condition. “There is still a lot prejudice, misinformation and rejection of society towards those who suffer from this disease. People think that what you have is contagious or dangerous. What affects the most, beyond the skin, is the emotional and psychological because the mockery, lack of understanding, not feeling heard or lack of information from the doctors generate in some patients anxious, depressive symptomatology And till suicidal ideation; It is not a minor issue, this pathology covers all areas of the subject”.

A recent survey by the Argentine Atopic Dermatitis Association (ADAR) and the Civil Association for Psoriasis Patients (AEPSO) in between 508 patients of all Argentina indicated that the 30,3% of those consulted said that the disease prevented from getting a joband 20% claimed to have been mocked or discriminated against in his work due to illness and a 16,3% considered disadvantaged for promotion. Meanwhile, regarding the area educationalaccording to the survey, a 46,1% from the patients abandoned or suspended their studies due to the disease, 3 out of 10 reported having suffered discrimination, mockery or mistreatment by colleagues and 46,9% he considered that his performance was affected because of his condition.

The doctor Paul Lunadermatologist and member of the Dermatology Service of the German Hospital, explained that AD is a complex pathology for which patients suffer a lot. “Sometimes doctors when we try to put ourselves in the shoes of our patients We suffer with them. Until a while ago, we didn’t have many tools to treat AD.”

“Currently there are more treatments available, modern drugs that are the latest approved specifically for this disease”

“Currently —he added— there are more treatments available, modern medicines which are the latest specifically approved for this disease, from biologicals (interleukin 4 and 13 inhibitors) available for several years in Argentina, to recently approved oral treatments (JAK inhibitors). These treatments have aim to control itching and skin lesions of patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.

Regarding what may come in the future, he assured that there are drugs that “are in advanced stages of research. Patients are getting better this will also improve the interest of doctorsbecause when there are several and better therapeutic options, doctors are also excited, that is why there are more and more professionals trained and qualified to treat this disease”.

“It is essential that doctors keep in mind that this disease has a high impact on the quality of life of patients” (Gettyimages)

Regarding the alternative therapies, As the yoga, Reiki, biodecoding, mindfulness, to which many patients resort to relieve symptoms, a situation that was evidenced in the survey with 16.9% of patients who stated that they had used them, the doctor moon said they are a great complement“everything that collaborates with the general well-being of the patient, in general, will also help him with his dermatitis, but there are no studies that support an intervention over another, so each patient will have to choose the one that best suits their tastes and possibilities”.

“It is essential that We doctors must keep in mind that this disease has a high impact on the quality of life of patients, because it affects an organ that is visible, that connects us with the rest of the people. It is a pathology that is felt because it itches, it hurts and it does not allow people to have an adequate quality of life and, above all, in the most serious cases, it requires referral to specialists who have experience in the subject and who can cover holistic to the patient”, pointed out Dr. Parisi.

The expert stressed that “it is not only the skin” that is affected, “but there may be other associated allergic diseases: asthma, allergic rhinitis, or food allergy and other non-allergic ones such as obesity, problems psychiatric or the Attention deficit and hyperactivity in young children. It is necessary to work with an interdisciplinary team, especially in the most severe cases”, she concluded.

