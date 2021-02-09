Teasing The Weeknd and Tom Brady as the main protagonist: the best memes of Super Bowl LV

An event of the magnitude of Super Bowl, considered one of the most important sports events in the world, has a lot of impact on social networks. Before, during and after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, web users used their wits to spread different memes, most of them mocking The Weeknd and with Tom Brady protagonist.

Beyond all the expectation generated in the previous one and the emotion caused by the actions of the party, laughter was not lacking in social networks. There were several jokes linked to the singer’s show The Weeknd, who played solo even though fans longed to see him share the scene with Rosalía, Maluma The Daft Punk.

There were even those who dared to compare the Canadian artist’s show with the one offered by the Argentine cumbia group Los Palmeras at the end of the South American Cup 2019, when they faced Colon of Santa Fe e Independent of the Valley in the stadium The New Pot of Asuncion.

There were also memes related to a Tom Brady from 43 years, who managed to raise for the seventh time in his career the Trofeo Vince Lombardy and the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the final to enlarge its legend. Several users highlighted the figure of Brady on Patrick mahomes, the young man quarterback of the Chiefs, who had a poor performance and failed to guide his team toward defending the title.

One of the jokes that went viral the most has to Brady in the foreground, carrying on his shoulders a child bearing the face of Mahomes. Although not all were praise for the experienced quarterback, as there were those who made reference to the referees collaborating so that the former idol of the Patriots can perform comfortably and mark the way for the Buccaneers be champions of the NFL.

