Tecatito Corona and what is known about his arrival at Sevilla

Jesús “tecatito” Corona will be a new Sevilla player (Photo: [email protected])

At 29 years old, Jesus Manuel Tecatito Corona is very close to sign with the Sevilla of the Spanish League. With information from ESPN, the Mexican from Porto will sign a contract for three and a half seasons with the Andalusian team. The player has already traveled to Spain to join the team as soon as possible.

Tecatito established itself as a benchmark with the Porto, even got the Portuguese nationality. He played six seasons with the team of the dragons Y managed to win the league tournament twice, the Portuguese Super Cup twice and also a Portuguese Cup. He established himself as the Mexican with the most assists in Europe with 69 and inclusive was selected as the best player in the Portuguese league in the 2020 season.

However, during the last season, the Mexican lost his starting job with the team and played intermittently. Now you can have a change of scenery in your career and you will reach his third club in the old continent. The red and white They will be the club in which Jesús Corona will seek to recover his level and Arrive in shape for the Qatar World Cup 2020.

Jesús Corona was chosen as the best player in the Portuguese League in the 2020 season. (Photo: Twitter/@FCPorto)

This will be the reunion Tecatico Crown with coach Julen Lopetegui. The first time they met was at Porto in the 2015 season. In fact, the Mexican came from Twente from the Netherlands at the request of the Spanish coach. It should be noted that the season in which Jesús was under Lopetegui’s tutelage was his highest scorer in the Portuguese league (eight goals).

The price that Sevilla paid to Porto is not yet revealed, however, considering that Corona ended his contract with the Dragons in June of this year, the team sought to trade him for a lower figure, rather than let him go free in the summer. According to the specialized portal of Transfermarkt, Tecatito It is valued at EUR 22 million.

One reason that brought forward the negotiation was that the player has a Portuguese passport, so he would not occupy a non-community place in the club. In the same way, the Porto team was already looking for a place for him in some other team because his contract was about to end. Finally, the Sevilla coach welcomes his arrival to strengthen his team.

Jesús Corona leaves Porto with 286 games played, 31 goals converted and 69 scores distributed, as well as multiple distinctions as best player (of the game, of the month and of the season).

Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui made Jesús Corona’s debut with Porto in 2015. (Photo: EFE / Christian Bruna).



Lopetegui’s game system is distinguished by the arduous participation in attack by his full-backs, as well as the ability of his wingers to play towards the center. Jesús Corona’s conditions allow him to adapt in any of these situations, since he has been tested in all positions on the right side of the field.

Nowadays, the Andalusian team is in second position in La Liga, five units from the pointer Real Madrid. It should be noted that they also have one less game, so they could shorten the distance even more. If the signing of the Mexican with Sevilla materializes, he will arrive at a club that fights for the League title.

On the other hand, Sevilla agreed to the Europa League after being eliminated in the Champions League. Their rival in the round of 16 is Dinamo Zagreb. In fact, if the team manages to advance, there is a possibility that they will face Porto and the Mexican will have to play against his old team.

