Tecatito Corona explained what El Tri needs to reach the fifth game in Qatar 2022

The goal that always sets itself Mexican team when he competes in the soccer world cup It’s about the longing fifth game. With each new World Cup edition, the Tri pursues the goal of going beyond the round of 16 stage and reach the quarterfinals to continue in the fight for the championship title.

However, in the history of the Aztec team, it has only been achieved once. now facing Qatar 2022, Jesus tecatito Corona analyzed what this generation of soccer players needs to materialize the idea and bring joy to the Mexican fans. In interview with Fox Sportsthe Sevilla player assured that before analyzing the football level, the mental should be considered.

for Crown The main thing is that both players and coaching staff are under that mentality Well, he asserted that the national team has the soccer quality to reach beyond the round of 16 and be one of the teams that fight for the highest award in world football.

“I think it’s more mental because the quality is there. We have seen it in historical matches that the national team has played, and I think it goes a little there, ”he pointed out.

Furthermore, he added that what Gerardo’s team needs Tata Martino for this feat consists of taking each game step by step, that is to say not to anticipate the facts when the group stage matches have not yet been played; since he recognized that part of the mistakes that are usually made is that the Tri falls into despairwhich is when the rivals usually trace the score.

The last minutes of the round of 16 are usually those in which the Mexican National Team fails to convert the result in its favor, so the tecatito He asked not to “eat cravings” in order to manage the emotion of the game and achieve the victory that could take them to the quarterfinals.

“We hope to be working well, don’t eat cravings; I feel that it is a bit of anxiety that we are one step away, nothing, minutes away and they turn the game around. I feel that it goes that way because we know quality and there is a lot”, he explained.

On the other hand, in relation to the expectation that the fans always have tricolorthe Sevilla F.C. striker requested that the fifth game be seen as something everyday and not as an extraordinary achievement, so he asked the public to lower the ideal of the quarterfinals as something more usual for the Mexican National Team.

“Obviously people have that fifth game in mind, but you have to see it as more normal, you have to go game by game,” he concluded.

Six months before the start of the competition in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the Mexican National Team has a schedule of friendly matches ahead of it and the start of the Concacaf Nations League as preparatory matches for its debut in the World Cup. The first rival they will face will be Poland on Tuesday November 22th at 10:00 a.m. from central Mexico.

The only time that the Tricolor qualified for the quarterfinals of a World Cup was in the edition of 1986 when Mexico was the host venue of the event. That team was led by Bora Milutinovic, soccer players like Pablo Larios, Hugo Sánchez, Tomás Boy and Manuel Negrete were some of the figures of that representative.

