Tecatito Corona revealed why Liga MX is not known in Europe

Jesús Manuel Corona argued why Liga MX is not as recognized in Europe (Photo: Instagram/@jesustecatitoc)

On the eve of facing the final stretch of the Concacaf Octagonal Final, where Mexico will collide with the United States, Jesús Manuel Corona accepted that the MLS has greater recognition in Europe over Mexican soccer. Although in recent years more players trained in the MX League have reached the best circuits of the old continent, Tecatito gave the reasons why Aztec football has not been able to transcend outside the American continent.

“When we talk here they don’t know much about the Mexican league, or the soccer players. We do that very badly in Mexico. You have to let the youngest player out, who is easier in all aspects, such as economics, because the others do it and continue to advance, ”he declared during an interview with Marca.

The US team announced its call-up to face Mexico, Panama and Costa Rica in the final stretch of the tie for Qatar 2022. In the list made up of 27 players, the enormous presence of footballers based in European teams stands out. Only 10 play for Major League Soccer (MLS) clubs, while 17 play for institutions in England, Germany, Spain, France, Portugal, Scotland, Italy and the Netherlands.

Christian Pulisic has established himself as one of the best American players in Europe (Photo: Craig Brough/REUTERS)

Although the basic forces of national soccer have trained competent players who have even generated interest in the leagues of the old continent, the number of soccer players that manages to emigrate is very small. One of the reasons, according to Tecatito, is the high economic demand of the clubs for the sale of athletes, something that does not happen in other leagues on the continent.

Information in development*