“Tecatito” Corona showed his speed in one of the goals of the last victory of FC Porto

Tecatito Corona overflows with great speed (Video: Twitter @ vsports_pt)

Jesus Manuel Corona He has become one of the Mexican soccer players in Europe with the greatest following due to his talent. The offensive side of FC Porto has great technical skills, He is unbalancing, skilled, as well as fast when attacking the rival arc. In fact, the launch of its qualities gave rise to the first goal of his team’s away victory over Primeira Liga’s Portimonense.

The locals seek, at all costs, to get away from the relegation places, so they jumped onto the field with the intention of collecting as many points as possible. In that sense, the first half of the match was characterized by constant arrivals at the goal guarded by Agustín Marchesín. Although the aim of the gunners could not get the ball into the nets.

With imprecise attacks, the dragons also sought to respond in the local arc. Nevertheless, it was not until the added time of the first period that the goal from the advantage arrived. The Mexican found himself, on the right wing, with the iron mark of a rival defender. After a feint, he managed to advance the ball towards the baseline and left his opponent behind.

Portimonense draw (Video: Twitter @ vsports_pt)

He barely entered the large area and, harassed by the presence of two rival defenders, sent a powerful slightly raised rear center. Sergio Oliveira tried to hit the ball at first intention, however, his miscalculation caused it to bounce off his supporting foot, although he was able to enable it towards his teammate’s position. Moussa Marega. The 11, meanwhile, swept to finish the ball, but smashed it into the leg of defender Lucas Possignolo, who ended up decreeing the goal against.

The goal caused controversy in the visiting bench. In fact, the referee established communication with the VAR (video arbitration), although he ended up decreeing the annotation. In the last minutes of the first half, the offense tried to equalize the score, although the Argentine goalkeeper was able to appear in time to secure the advantage at halftime.

Faced with partial defeat, the locals kept trying to tie the match. The persistence was such that in the 63rd minute of the first half a counterattack overcame Porto’s defensive line. Fali Candé received the ball and drove in the direction of the rival area, from midfield. Noticing the presence of Marchesín, he lightly touched the ball to enable Beto, who bounced the ball off the defender. The route was favorable for Candé to put the ball in with a header. The match was equaled to one goal per side.

The second goal FC Porto (Video: Twitter @ vsports_pt)

However, two minutes later, the dragons caused a free kick five meters from the large area of ​​goalkeeper Samuel Portugal. The person in charge of collecting the fault was Sergio Oliveira. Thanks to his great hitting technique, the Portuguese managed to get the ball over the barrier and down towards the right post of the goal. With his gaze fixed on the ball, the goalkeeper launched himself to avoid the goal, although this, after crashing on the pole, He hit his back and entered to score the second goal on Porto’s account.

Towards the end, the Dragons kept looking to score the third goal, but it was denied. The Mexican, for his part, was present in the 90 minutes of the game and was decisive for his team to prevail by the minimum advantage. In the current campaign, he has been a starter 21 times. He registers two goals, five assists and 22 shots, of which 10 have been directed towards the goal.

Currently, Sporting de Lisboa, leader of the competition and potential champion, has a 10 point advantage. With the same number of encounters to play, dragons can expect to lose points, as long as they don’t. Either way, to stay in second place overall, Tecatito could ensure their presence in the Champions League.

