Tech Companies Seek AWS Developers and Pay Women More Than Men in Junior Positions, Report Finds

A few days ago, the people of Manfred (a Spanish startup dedicated to the field of attracting and retaining talent) published their first ‘Developer Career Report’, a report on careers in the tech industry which includes information on salaries by role, demand for certain technologies and profiles, degree of presence of job offers and even a small study of the salary gap.

The publication of this report is great news because it is the first in the line of others regularly presented by companies such as GitHub or Netlify, but which this time it is focused on the Spanish-speaking market. In addition, the source of the information is the Manfred database, which means that the conclusions of the study have been drawn from information from more than 19,000 professional profiles.

“We have a mission: to bring transparency to the technological labor market from a unique position, we know both what professionals demand and what companies need. […] All based on real data instead of opinions.”

“This is a first approachan MVP” (abbreviations in English of ‘minimum viable product’), they explain from Manfred. “Our intention is that it be much more powerful in future editions”.

How to request the DIGITAL CERTIFICATE of NATURAL PERSON from the FNMT

Most used languages… and least loved

According to the report, JavaScript rises as the most used programming language among the Manfred user community, prevailing over other major languages ​​such as Java or Python. There is also a section of ‘most used technologies’, in which tools, databases, markup languages ​​and the like appear, a field dominated by core technologies of frontend development (CSS, HTML, React) and databases like MySQL.

Since Manfred profiles allow users to also specify which technologies they would not want to work with, the report can give us insights into less desirable languages ​​and technologies. There we meet classics like Java and PHP leading the language ranking, while AngularJS y .NET they do it in the ‘technologies’.

Interestingly, in the first we find practically extinct languages ​​like Cobol and Visual Basicwhile in the second we have Massively used technologies such as Windows and WordPress.

If we go on to analyze what companies demand, we will find big matches with ‘most used’ when it comes to languages (JavaScript leads, followed by Python and Java), and great discrepancies regarding technologies; according to the report

“A strong demand compared to its use in AWS seems to explain the high remuneration that this technology receives. The same could happen with Kubernetes.”





In fact, average salary comparison by programming language and years of experience shows a clear dominance of AWS and Docker in the technology section, regardless of the ‘experience’ factor. The thing is much less clear in languages: the leadership varies in each case, although among the most experienced (5-10 years and +10 years) a clear leadership of Kotlin is appreciated.

“In Project & Delivery Management you can see a higher average salary than the rest of the job roles”: it is the only case in which none of the participants earns less than €20,000 per year

labor model

Regarding the work model (face-to-face, hybrid or remote), the preference of the developers is clear and majority for the latter (61.4%), with the hybrid located at a distance (31.7%) and the face-to-face one at a marginal 11.4%. They warn, yes, that the three figures do not add up to 100 “because by registering with Manfred you can express availability to work both remotely and in a hybrid model.”

The offers of the companies with a presence in Manfred do not exactly reflect those preferences: although the remote model is even more popular among job offers (87.7%) that among the preferences of the users, the same also occurs with the face-to-face, which amounts to 35.4% of the companies. The hybrid model happens to be in the queue with only 10.5%.

Gender

“Female representation in the technical sector remains a pending issue: the presence of women is minimal when it comes to leadership and systems positions, while there seems to be a higher proportion in functions related to the creation of digital products. Even thus, their representation continues to be lower in each and every one of the professional roles”.

The report also addresses the existence or not of a ‘pay gap’concluding that “in almost all groups the average salary is higher for men than for women —except in mobile development—“. Given that this ‘gap’ is usually defined as the existence of a difference in salaries according to gender for the same type of job within the same company, it is not possible to reach conclusions on this.





Of course, the report completes the previous data with a comparison of the target salary “by gender and experience”, in which it is concluded that women earn more than men among users with less than 2 years of work experience (and among users who do not specify their years of experience). “Does this indicate a Change of trend?” asks the report, “or does it show a glass roof?”.