Tech Influencer Finances: Marques Brownlee’s Net Worth in 2024

Marques Brownlee, known to millions as MKBHD, is a tech superstar who’s taken YouTube by storm.

This young content creator has become one of the most trusted voices in technology reviews, earning praise from industry giants and amassing a considerable following.

Let’s dive into how a high school kid with a passion for gadgets grew into one of the internet’s biggest tech influencers.

Who is Marques Brownlee?

Marques Keith Brownlee was born in Maplewood, New Jersey, on December 3, 1993. He’s the guy who makes those super cool and easy-to-understand tech videos you’ve probably seen on YouTube.

Marques started his channel as a teenager, and now he’s known worldwide for his honest and detailed reviews of smartphones, laptops, and other tech gadgets.

What makes Marques stand out is how he breaks down complex tech stuff in a way anyone can understand. He’s not just savvy about technology—he’s also good at explaining it. That’s why so many people love watching his videos, from kids to adults.

Personal Life and Relationships

Marques is a pretty private person. He doesn’t share much about his family or relationships online. He grew up in New Jersey and has always been into tech and sports.

One cool thing about Marques is that he’s not just a tech nerd—he’s also a great athlete. He plays ultimate frisbee professionally, which shows that he’s got a good balance between his tech work and staying active.

Marques hasn’t talked much about dating or relationships in public. He seems to focus most of his energy on making great videos and playing frisbee. This privacy has helped him keep the spotlight on his work rather than his personal life.

Category Details Full Name Marques Keith Brownlee Birth Date December 3, 1993 Age (as of 2024) 30 years Birthplace Maplewood, New Jersey Nationality American Occupation YouTuber, Tech Reviewer, Content Creator, Entrepreneur Height 6 feet 3 inches (1.91 meters)

Professional Career

Marques started his YouTube channel, MKBHD, in 2009 while still in high school. At first, he made videos about tech stuff he already owned. But as he kept at it, his channel grew bigger and bigger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marques Brownlee (@mkbhd)

His big break came when he started getting noticed by tech websites and even big companies. In 2013, he made a viral video about the LG G Flex phone. This video showed everyone how good Marques was at explaining and testing new tech.

Since then, Marques has interviewed some famous people. He’s talked to tech leaders like Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and former President Obama.

These interviews showed that Marques wasn’t just a guy who knew about phones – he could also talk about big ideas in technology,

Marques has won awards for his work, including being named “Creator of the Decade” at the Shorty Awards 2018. He’s not just a YouTuber anymore – he’s a respected voice in the tech world.

Age and Physique

Marques was born in 1993, which means he will be 30 years old as of 2024. He’s tall – about 6 feet 3 inches (1.91 meters). Marques keeps himself in good shape, which helps with his ultimate frisbee playing.

Being young has been a big plus for Marques in the tech world. He grew up with many of the technology he reviews, so he gets how people his age and younger use tech.

This has helped him connect with his audience in a way that older reviewers might not be able to.

Net Worth and Salary

Thanks to his massive success on YouTube, Marques has built up a pretty impressive net worth. While exact numbers can be hard to pin down, it’s estimated that Marques Brownlee’s net worth is around $8-40 million as of 2024.

Most of Marques’s money comes from his YouTube videos. He gets paid for the ads that play on his videos, and with millions of views on each video, that adds up fast.

He also makes money from sponsorships and partnerships with tech companies.

Aspect Details Estimated Net Worth $8-40 million (as of 2024) Primary Income YouTube ad revenue Other Income Sponsorships, partnerships, podcast revenue Estimated Annual Income Over $3 million Additional Ventures Collaborations (e.g., designed sneakers with Atoms)

It’s hard to say precisely how much Marques earns yearly, but some estimates put his yearly earnings at over $3 million. That’s a lot of money for playing with gadgets!

Company Details and Investments

While Marques is mainly known for his YouTube channel, he’s also involved in other business ventures.

Where’s community notes when you need it 😭 https://t.co/UFZYpR1Z5n — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) September 11, 2024

He’s part of a podcast called “Waveform: The MKBHD Podcast,” where he discusses tech news and trends in depth.

Marques has also worked on special projects with big companies. For example, he helped design a pair of sneakers with Atoms. This shows that he’s starting to branch out beyond making videos.

As for investments, Marques doesn’t discuss where he puts his money. But given how smart he is about tech, it’s likely he’s made some wise choices in tech stocks or startups.

We don’t know much about any real estate investments Marques might have made. He works out of a studio in New Jersey, but whether he owns it or rents it isn’t public info.

Investment and Funding

Marques hasn’t publicly discussed getting any outside funding for his work. Unlike some YouTubers who’ve started companies and received investor money, Marques seems to have built his brand mostly independently.

This independence is pretty cool because it means Marques can say what he thinks about products without worrying about making investors happy. It’s one of the reasons people trust his reviews so much.

Contact Details and Social Network Handles

If you want to follow Marques online, here’s where you can find him:

Platform Handle YouTube MKBHD Twitter @MKBHD Instagram @MKBHD TikTok @MKBHD Business Inquiries Managed by his team; no public contact info

Marques is most active on YouTube and Twitter. He uses these platforms to share his latest videos, give quick thoughts on tech news, and sometimes chat with his fans.

For business inquiries, Marques has a team that handles that stuff. But he doesn’t share direct contact info publicly to avoid getting swamped with messages.

Wrapping Up

Marques Brownlee’s journey from a tech-loving kid to a YouTube superstar is fantastic. He’s shown that you can build a substantial following and become a respected voice with passion, hard work, and a knack for explaining things.

What’s cool about Marques is how he’s stayed true to himself as he’s gotten more famous.

He still seems like that friendly, intelligent guy who loves talking about tech. As technology keeps changing, it’s a safe bet that Marques will be there, helping us all understand what’s new and what’s next in the world of gadgets and gizmos.