Techland to offer Dying Light 2 news next week

Not even two weeks have passed since devastating news signaled the development of Dying Light 2 as one of the most conflictive in recent years. To be more specific, an abuse report revealed that development had come to a standstill after certain team members had walked away from the project due to possible mistreatment, abuse of power and general workplace toxicity.

However, it seems that something has happened in recent days. Or, at the very least, Techland just announced that there will be major game updates next week. So, next Wednesday, March 17, 2021, we will be able to attend a developer update.

We’ve got a few words to share with you about the Dying Light 2 development process.

Be sure to be with us next Wednesday. Want to see it first? Join our discord server now at https://t.co/Iyivc8uFWx pic.twitter.com/gkfcGLgsdV — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) March 12, 2021

As you can see, the announcement has taken place through the official account of the game and Twitter. And apparently, the event will take place through the official channel of the studio on Discord. This is what they have commented in the message that accompanies the publication:

And if you miss a specific time to be pending, it is not that we have forgotten, but it simply has not been specified. Of course we will be attentive to tell you any news about it.

Remember that Dying Light 2 was planned, until now, for PS4, Xbox One and PC. However, it remains to be seen if those plans have changed after the long development that the project has undergone. What its creators have reiterated over and over again is that the game is not in danger.