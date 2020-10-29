Technical failure in Manoj Tiwari’s helicopter, emergency landing in Patna

Patna: In order to go for election campaigning of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari, there was an emergency landing at Patna Airport due to technical glitch in his helicopter on Thursday. In this sequence, the helicopter of the MP kept hovering in the air for 40 minutes. Also Read – BSP will run with BJP to teach SP a ‘lesson’, know why Mayawati made such a big announcement

Neil Bakshi, who traveled with MP Manoj Tiwari, told IANS that "the helicopter took off from Patna Airport at 10.10 am and control ended with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) soon after leaving. After this, the helicopter continued to fly above Patna Airport. " He said that after 40 minutes somehow the ATC could be contacted, then the helicopter was diverted to the Patna airport safely after stopping other flights. MP Tiwari is completely safe.

He told that after going to Betia the MP had to address an election meeting in Kalyanpur in Motihari. He told that another helicopter is coming, MPs will leave for election campaign from that helicopter. It is notable that a few days ago, the helicopter of Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also collided with the wires and walls of the airport, which damaged the fan of the helicopter.