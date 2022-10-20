Technical resource or arrogance? The controversial point in a tennis match that generated applause and whistles

Corentin Moutet feigned before hitting him and the public condemned his attitude



french tennis player Corentin Moutet (65th in the ATP Ranking), 23, became a very special character on the international circuit for his prodigious left foot, but also for reprehensible attitudes that the public remarked on him on several occasions. This Wednesday his gesture went around the world again and it was in the first round match at the Napoli ATP 250 in front of the premises Luca Nardi (130°), 19 years old. The Frenchman had a reaction that again generated controversy and touched the fine line between a technical resource or arrogance.

After losing the first set 7-6 (9-7), Moutet and his rival played a tough second set and reached the definition in the tie-break. In that instance, the Parisian, who was difficult to reverse the result, was pressured because if he did not win the tiebreaker, he would be eliminated. It was there that he made a point that surprised everyone and deserved some applause, but also whistles from those present at the Tennis Club Napoli.

The serve went to Moutet in the tie-break and after a two-way, Nardi was badly stopped against his backhand and the Frenchman had the return, standing near the net. At that moment he pretended to smash it, although he confused the Italian and the public with his trick, to then give it a soft touch and win the point.

Moutet and Andreev almost came to blows



It is true that Moutet had time for his move, but although he received some applause at the beginning, the people’s disapproval was immediate. He could have defined the point without reaching that resource and thus avoid leaving his opponent in a bad light, who in turn had the support of all his people.

The climate with the public was complicated for the Frenchman since he ended up winning the match 6-7 (7-9), 7-6 (7-3) and 6-2, in three and a half hours of play and got the pass to the round of 16, instance in which he will collide with the Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic (30th).

In this tournament the Argentine Sebastian Baez, (37th), seeded number 6, won by 7-5 y 7(7)-6(3) in two hours and seventeen minutes to Italian Lorenzo Sonego (50°). With his victory he left behind an adverse series of more than three months in which he suffered 11 losing streak and had some injuries that prevented him from playing other tournaments.

While Moutet has a history of controversial situations and the most recent was at the end of September in the round of 16 of the Challenger Open d’Orleansin France, where he reacted to a brusque greeting from the Bulgarian Adrien Andreev. There were Pechazos, blows and rackets between them.

Discussion Moutet-Tsitsipas

Some time ago, Moutet had already starred in a double argument in a match with Stefanos Tsitsipas, and after the meeting charged against the father of the Greek. “Stefanos is a nice guy, but the dad is a stupid. Many in the circuit think so. It bothers me a lot because he was talking at every point of all my service games”. That discussion was due to an alleged ploy by the Greek’s father, who would have moved his wrist to disturb the Frenchman with the reflection of the clock sun.

Another episode was in the Acapulco tournament, when he was close to breaking the net with his racket. His striking reaction earned him a wave of criticism on social networks and at that moment he made a drastic decision and announced: “I received many insults and that is why I am withdrawing from Twitter.”

It also had a precedent in Argentina when in February 2020, in Córdoba, Moutet crossed paths with Guido Pella. The player from Bahia, after the match, declared: “Moutet is a great player, but he is rude. He disrespected the public and me. The other times I faced him he always did the same. I greet my opponents well, I always congratulate them for the effort they make, but in this case he was rude to everyone. He yelled at least 20 error balls of mine in a riotous way”.

Months later, in an exhibition organized by the French coach Patrick Mouratoglou at an academy in the south of his country so that tennis players could return to action in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Moutet kicked the racket and threw it into the stands, where due to the protocols there was no public and otherwise could have hit someone. Then he hit the canvas at the back of the field.

KEEP READING

Mike Tyson revealed what he consumed the day he fell asleep in an interview

He set a new record in a race, but an unthinkable mistake by the organizers ruined his mark

Dallas Mavericks presented Facundo Campazzo: the detail of the new number that he will use in the NBA